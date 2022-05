In most areas of New Jersey, pesky rain clouds hovered in the sky and spoiled our view of the total lunar eclipse — billed as one of the best sky shows of 2022. However, in some parts of the state, the clouds and haze broke up just long enough for people on the ground to get a brief glimpse of the big event late Sunday night into early Monday morning. And some, like astronomy expert Chris Bakley of Cape May County and astronomy enthusiast Teri Abramson of Ocean County, were able to snap some impressive photos.

10 HOURS AGO