Social Security Administration announces top baby names in 2021 for South Carolina

By Braley Dodson
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Know a lot of Will and Olivias? You’re about to.

South Carolina’s most popular baby names from 2021 were announced by the Social Security Administration on Friday, ushering in a wave of monikers that are mostly unchanged from last year.

The national list was announced last week.

Topping the list for boys was William (at 283 babies), followed by James (249), Liam (244), Noah (241) and Elijah (218). For girls, you were most likely to see Olivia (at 238 babies), Ava (219), Charlotte (214) and Amelia (195).

William has been one of the most popular names in South Carolina for decades, while Olivia has topped the charts in recent years.

South Carolina’s full top 10 for boys is:

  1. William
  2. James
  3. Liam
  4. Noah
  5. Elijah
  6. Oliver
  7. Samuel
  8. John
  9. Henry
  10. Mason

The top 10 for girls is:

  1. Olivia
  2. Ava
  3. Charlotte
  4. Emma
  5. Amelia
  6. Harper
  7. Isabella
  8. Evelyn
  9. Elizabeth
  10. Mia

Also among popular names is the Southern classic Scarlett. Biblical names have made historically made strong showings, including John, Michael, Joseph, Luke, Jacob, Gabriel, Isaiah and Isaac.

Alternative spellings also trended. Jackson came in 13th, with the spelling Jaxon in 36th. Jack was 31st. Ryleigh came in 54th, with Riley at 20th and Rylee in 71st. Everleigh beat out Everly, at 55th and 63rd, respectively. Carter was at 16th, and Karter is 75th.

The spelling Emersyn was 83rd, and Emerson 86th — both for girls. The name did not make the boys’ list.

In order of popularity, the top names in the nation last year for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore. The most popular names for girls were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

