More Sacramento renters are looking to leave the region. Here’s where they’re ending up

After years of huge rent increases , more Sacramento apartment hunters have had enough.

Roughly 42% of Sacramento renters looking for an apartment are focusing their searches on cities outside the region , according to new data from online rental company Apartment List. That includes 27% of area renters who are looking to relocate outside of California.

Both marks are well above pre-pandemic levels, according to Apartment List.

The top destination for Sacramento renters looking to make a move was San Francisco, with 10.2% of apartment hunters here looking at rentals in the city by the bay. Reno was the second-most popular destination, followed by San Jose.

Other cities attracting interest from Sacramento renters include San Diego; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; New York and Seattle.

California is experiencing a major exodus to other states. Nearly 695,000 people left California for other states in 2020 and 430,000 migrated here, a net loss of about 265,000 residents, according to the latest census data.

San Francisco remains a major origin for those moving here, according to the Apartment List data. Of outsiders looking to rent in Sacramento, 28% are in San Francisco. San Jose, Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas and Dallas also were top origins.

Rent increases across the Sacramento region have slowed a bit after years of historic spikes. However, the average rent in the region is still up 11.5% since last year. The interactive map below shows the rent change for nearly every ZIP code in the region between April 2021 and April 2022.