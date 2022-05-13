ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

More Sacramento renters are looking to leave the region. Here’s where they’re ending up

By Ryan Lillis
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

After years of huge rent increases , more Sacramento apartment hunters have had enough.

Roughly 42% of Sacramento renters looking for an apartment are focusing their searches on cities outside the region , according to new data from online rental company Apartment List. That includes 27% of area renters who are looking to relocate outside of California.

Both marks are well above pre-pandemic levels, according to Apartment List.

The top destination for Sacramento renters looking to make a move was San Francisco, with 10.2% of apartment hunters here looking at rentals in the city by the bay. Reno was the second-most popular destination, followed by San Jose.

Other cities attracting interest from Sacramento renters include San Diego; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; New York and Seattle.

California is experiencing a major exodus to other states. Nearly 695,000 people left California for other states in 2020 and 430,000 migrated here, a net loss of about 265,000 residents, according to the latest census data.

San Francisco remains a major origin for those moving here, according to the Apartment List data. Of outsiders looking to rent in Sacramento, 28% are in San Francisco. San Jose, Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas and Dallas also were top origins.

Rent increases across the Sacramento region have slowed a bit after years of historic spikes. However, the average rent in the region is still up 11.5% since last year. The interactive map below shows the rent change for nearly every ZIP code in the region between April 2021 and April 2022.

Comments / 22

Olivia Pearson
3d ago

So, they leave Sacramento where you can find a one bedroom apartment for around 1200, to move to San Francisco where you're lucky to find a studio for 5k?? Ok, that makes sense 🙄

Reply(3)
18
Kerrie Connelly Kirk
3d ago

well well their not origanny from Sacramento many came here from other states and the Bay area driving up rents. which will eventually go down.if people buy a home thats in for closure if they can these big firms that buy up all these homes should be stopped they bug me to sell I told them to bigger off and dont message me again f I sell it will be someone who needs to buy a home. sometimes if your landlord tells you her selling the home your in offer to buy it i did in 2015 got it for a song he can for close on it get a realtor like Debbie Baer from Lyons who worked hard for me She does VA and none VA loans she is the best it took me from may to July to close no money down but at closing you pay $1000.00you will get about $600.00back

Reply
6
Hdr4204ever
3d ago

They wind up retiring up North eating up our ag land and yes driving up the prices and destroying our stable Red leaning area up North go south we have enough of you ppl clogging up our roadways!🤬

Reply
5
Related
KTLA

California getting new state park for 1st time in 13 years

California will acquire a sprawling former farm property in the San Joaquin Valley and create a new state park for the first time in 13 years. The park is planned for Dos Rios Ranch, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet southwest of Modesto. The property will become California’s 280th state park and the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Oregon State
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Sacramento, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Sacramento is California's capitol and a city rich in history, culture, and a plethora of things to amaze you with! "California begins here," as the popular Sacramento adage goes, and after spending some time here, you'll understand why. The coffee market in California's capital has exploded in recent years, with a slew of prominent roasters setting up shop in the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
lookout.co

What would Brian Dahle do as California governor?

They might not agree on much, but Republican gubernatorial hopeful Brian Dahle pledges that Democratic lawmakers would find a more receptive partner at the Capitol if he unseats Gov. Gavin Newsom this year. After a decade in the GOP’s (super)minority in Sacramento, Dahle, a state senator, said he knows how...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Pilot Program Will Add Security Cameras to California Freeways

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new program Friday that will put hundreds of cameras up along California freeways, including the Bay Area and Southern California. It's all part of a pilot program, putting 200 cameras in 50 locations in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Orange counties. The announcement comes...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Dallas#Apartment List
KCRA.com

Thousands attend newly expanded 'Country in the Park' at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country in the Parkis back at Cal Expo this weekend. Around 20,000 people attended on Saturday. The major music event has been a staple in Sacramento County for more than two decades. But this year, organizers have added some extra excitement to the mix – including a second day of festivities, as well as carnival rides and games for kids.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Kitchn

Fried California Avocado Bánh Mì Will Seriously Up Your Sandwich Game

The San Francisco Bay Area has an innovative spirit that extends from the food scene to the technology sector and beyond. Well known as an important hub of California cuisine, here, seasonal, regional eating reigns supreme. Within this region, there’s a vibrant and thriving Vietnamese community in the South Bay (San Jose), which is home to some of the best restaurants around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldcountrymedia.com

Johnson Ranch Sports Club to unveil 24-court pickleball complex in May

The Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville is preparing to open the largest pickleball facility in Northern California, a 24-court complex that will be established by converting their existing seven tennis courts on the south side of the club. “Now instead of people having to travel to a local park,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Resident Says She Mistook Fox Kit For Kitten

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin resident says she didn’t know that the “kitten” she rescued was actually a fox kit. Rocklin police say the resident found the animal last week. After realizing that the little critter was not a kitten, a concerned family member called police and animal control. The animal has since been taken to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue to be treated. Exactly what kind of fox was found is not clear, but gray foxes are commonly found all throughout the US. Red foxes are also founded in parts of the country, but not as commonly in California.
ROCKLIN, CA
foxla.com

Mark Zuckerberg's California home where Facebook was created lists for $5.3 million

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - The very home where Facebook was created has been listed in Silicon Valley for $5.3 million. Mark Zuckerberg's blue house was constructed back in 1998 and is made up of 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a living room with bay windows and a balcony, and an entertainment room. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a center island, and breakfast nook, according to the listing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over it! Investigating California's Crazy Housing

The Bay Area’s and California’s housing crisis is crazy. Shacks are selling for millions. Investors are paying all cash for homes that could go to family buyers. And generations of communities are getting priced out. Through a series of steaming reports, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit reveals its year-long investigation into The Golden State’s overpriced housing market that is leaving so many Californians overwhelmed and over it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sftravel.com

Top 20 Attractions in San Francisco

When a person thinks of San Francisco, a giant International Orange-colored bridge, a park spanning more than 1,000 acres or a city where contemporary art and culture collide often come to mind. While these mainstays never lose their luster, the reasons to visit San Francisco are even more numerous. Where most visitors go might surprise you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

4K+
Followers
525
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy