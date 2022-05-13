ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Susan B. Anthony List’s Candidate Fund PAC Endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor

By April Lovette
swark.today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Rock, AR — SBA List’s Candidate Fund PAC endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor of Arkansas today. In a statement, SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said: “Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a dear friend and courageous leader who communicates pro-life truth with steadfast poise and grace....

swark.today

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Endorses Chris Jones in Democratic Primary

LITTLE ROCK, AR – In yesterday’s Sunday edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and ahead of the May 24 Arkansas primary election, the paper’s editorial page ran an editorial with its endorsements in primary gubernatorial races. The following editorial excerpts explained the paper’s support FOR Chris Jones in the Democratic primary for governor.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Election results: Arkansas primaries, school boards, ordinances, more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday, May 24, 2022 is primary election day across Arkansas.Early voting is underway. Democratic and Republican voters will pick their nominees for November's general elections. Additionally, several local issues will be decided and many cities will choose new school board members. Check back here for results...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Common Ground Arkansas posts web page to aid early primary voters

The nonpartisan organization Common Ground Arkansas has developed an online Early Voting Locator tool to help voters quickly find their nearest polling locations and hours of operation. The tool is an interactive map based on the voter’s location or an address the user inputs. It provides locations, hours, and driving...
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
THV11

'Your choice:' Arkansans rally at State Capitol for abortion rights

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansans were at the state capitol Saturday, bringing a large turn out in support of reproductive rights. The same thing took place on Sunday too. One-by-one, Arkansans made their way there to the building holding signs. Although, the attendance numbers weren't as high as Saturday's, the passion remained the same.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, May 16, 2022: Disappointed in Charles Beckham

Charles Beckham and his Arkansas State Senate campaign have so far failed to comply with our demand that they cease and desist from the improper use of the magnoliareporter.com logo and a photo used on our website in a mail card distributed last week in support of his campaign. CLICK HERE to see more about our complaint, first posted on Friday. Beckham is hiding behind the excuse that his campaign had nothing to do with, and therefore no control over, the offensive mailer produced by a political dark money group called Truth in Politics 2 IEC. We have labeled this as the “it wasn’t me, it was my evil twin” excuse. Beckham does have control over his own actions. Beckham could ask Politics 2 IEC to stop the unauthorized use of our logo and photo. He has not done so. He could demand of Truth in Politics 2 IEC that it stop mailing the offensive piece to voters in the Third District. He has not done so. He could extend the written apology that we’ve demanded from his campaign. He apparently thinks he does not owe us one. We’re thoroughly disappointed in Beckham and his campaign.
MAGNOLIA, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
Susan B. Anthony
swark.today

Democracy for America Endorses Dr. Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Ahead of May 24’s Arkansas primary election, Democracy for America (DFA) has endorsed Dr. Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas. DFA is an early supporter of Jones and is jumping in to support his candidacy. The winner of the Democratic primary is set to face Sarah Sanders in November’s general election.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Huckabee#Democrats#Sba List#Trailblazer
CBS Austin

Arkansas couple honored for 82 years of marriage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — After being married for 82 years, Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside were presented with a certificate from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The celebration featured a silver platter with details of their marriage, a Bible as well as other gifts to symbolize their long-lasting union. Tried...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

University of Arkansas No. 69 among U.S. public universities in tech transfer for economic return

Among U.S. research universities, the University of Arkansas ranks 69th for creating knowledge, imparting it to STEM graduates and bringing discoveries to the market. The rankings are based on a new report from Bentonville think tank Heartland Forward. Researchers released the 68-page report Thursday (May 12) on the final day of the Heartland Summit in Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
swark.today

Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Free school lunch program ending soon in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Starting in June, free pandemic-related school lunches will end in Arkansas. For the past two years, a federal program allowed all students in public schools grades K-12 to eat for free while at school. Congress is now choosing not to extend the program. “Congress has really...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
kasu.org

Properties in northern, eastern Arkansas top list of endangered places

Three historic properties take the top spots in Preserve Arkansas’ annual list of most endangered places. The list is based on nominations from the public, and highlights some of the state’s historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats of demolition, neglect or insensitive development. At the top of...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Legislative Audit finds flaws with state employee salary increases

The Arkansas Legislative Audit (ALA) released a report Friday finding improper implementation of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s 2% salary increase for state employees, which was announced in February. In a letter to cabinet secretaries in February, Hutchinson authorized a 2% increase for state employees; he cited a 6% increase in...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy