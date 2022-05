Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Both Upper Goldwater Lake and Watson Lake have been reopened after the closures related to the Crooks Fire. There will continue to be restricted areas, so be sure to check with the Forest Service before traveling into the forest area. Excellent progress has been made with the Crooks Fire and Forest Service expects to have final containment this week. Various after fire operations will continue to take place. A special thanks to our local firefighters and those they came from across the country to help our communities bring the Crooks Fire to a final conclusion with minimal damage to our area.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO