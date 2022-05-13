ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Column: How a 'defamatory' TV ad attacking Karen Bass could help her be L.A.'s next mayor

By The Citizen
 3 days ago

LAPD officers are behind some $2 million...

LATACO

Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Prefers to Ride Her Bike at the Beach and Would Create a ‘Safety Corps’ for L.A. Train and Bus Riders

Transportation is a central topic of life in Los Angeles, with urgent repercussions for the world at large. We seek city leaders who prioritize exceptional and affordable public transportation, street safety, and adequate active transportation infrastructure while centering issues related to affordable transit-oriented housing development and dealing with the city’s crisis of hit and runs. Before voting for our next L.A. mayor, we needed to know where the candidates stand on the essential issue of transportation equity. In a collaboration with CicLAvia, Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, Climate Resolve, Streets For All, Los Angeles Walks, Act-LA, POWER, IKAR, Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement, Pacoima Beautiful, and MoveLA, L.A. TACO presents a candid questionnaire given to all of L.A.’s mayoral candidates, with their answers in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean. All responses were provided by the candidates via email.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jewish Roots of L.A.

President Joseph Biden may have put it best in his 2021 proclamation on Jewish American Heritage Month: “The Jewish American experience is a story of faith, fortitude, and progress. It is a quintessential American experience—one that is connected to key tenets of American identity, including our Nation’s commitment to freedom of religion and conscience.” We celebrate those experiences and achievements this May and have done so since 2006, when George W. Bush first declared the month as one to recognize the generations of Jewish people who have come to America for both better opportunities and to escape the discrimination and injustice which has been woven into the fabric of their history. As the country expanded ever westward, Jewish Americans settled in Los Angeles like so many others, looking for fresh opportunities and to carve out new avenues of enterprise the area offered. Los Angeles is now home to the second-largest Jewish population in America, behind New York, and the fourth largest worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Keeping it in the Family: Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones Open Inglewood’s First Wine Bar

Pictured: (L-R) LeAnn and Leslie Jones | Photo credit:Keith Forest Photography. What do you do when you see your hometown change at such a rapid rate before your eyes? Do you decide to move away? Fight back? Or do you decide to positively affect the ever-changing landscape? This stream of questions has become an everyday occurrence for many across the United States who have seen their hometowns subjected to gentrification. With gentrification, we often see displacement, but there are many opportunities for new small businesses to open, often in the food and beverage and hospitality industries.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Ted Cruz manufactures campaign finance lawsuit, wins at Supreme Court

Today the U.S. Supreme Court struck down part of a 20-year-old campaign finance law that limits how much money candidates can loan to their own campaigns. Republican Senator Ted Cruz violated the law intentionally to spark a court challenge. Meanwhile, a dispute is happening between Congresswoman Karen Bass and LA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Trace

LA’s ‘Daycrawler’ Knows Something About Gun Violence. Who’s Listening?

This story was first published by the Guardian. There’s no such thing as an average day for Nasser “Nash” Baker, but they do tend to start the same way. Most people may know about Baker’s line of work from “Nightcrawler,” the 2014 film in which Jake Gyllenhaal skulks around Los Angeles to film car crashes and murder scenes. But Baker refers to himself as a “daycrawler,” leaving his home in South Los Angeles every day around noon wearing his bulletproof vest and helmet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1st African surf shop in U.S. opens in California

LOS ANGELES — Surf shops and Southern California go together like sand and beaches. But there’s a new surf shop like no other, and it’s in Venice Beach. Mami Wata is the first African surf shop in the country. Selema Masekela is a surfer and has stepped into a wetsuit many times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Karen Bass
Oops! Los Angeles County (CA) Rattled By Mistaken Evac Order

Los Angeles County residents got a shock Saturday when they were advised to evacuate their homes, but there was no fire. The errant evacuation notice suffered from two glitches. First, the notice went out to most of the county when it was intended only for Glendale residents in the area of Chevy Chase Canyon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Democratic Party and Organizations Endorse Elen Asatryan for City Council

GLENDALE—The Los Angeles Democratic Party, East Area Progressive Democrats, Southern California Armenian Democrats, and Stonewall Democrats have all announced their endorsement of Elen Asatryan for Glendale City Council. “Elen Asatryan has the drive, experience, and knowledge to hit the ground running on day one,” said Mark Gonzalez, Chair of...
GLENDALE, CA
LA Court Finds SB 10 Constitutional

Los Angeles, CA – In the first judicial ruling on the constitutionality of SB 10, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ruled SB 10 passes constitutional muster. “The court declares that SB 10 is a lawful preemption of local initiative power that delegates exclusively to local legislative bodies the discretion to adopt an ordinance zoning up to ten units of residential density per parcel if the parcel is located in a transit rich area or an urban infill site, and to override any contrary local zoning initiative if the ordinance is adopted by a 2/3 vote,” the court concludes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reporter Dave Lopez on his career and new book

If you grew up in Los Angeles you know who Dave Lopez is. There weren’t that many Latino reporters on the scene when he first started. He covered a wide range of stories in his 48-year career on TV. The former CBS2/KCAL 9 reporter is now retired and has penned a book about his experiences, “It’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carjacking Incident Involving LAPD and SMPD

SANTA MONICA— A carjacking “pursuit” led to the Los Angeles Police Department being called to assist the Santa Monica Police Department in apprehending the suspect on Sunday, May 15. LAPD said they were called by the SMPD to assist in a carjacking “pursuit” that ended on 4th...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Our View | A Vote of Confidence for Our Top Cop

When we choose a county sheriff, we should be looking for someone who takes law enforcement seriously, and will fight to protect the safety of both the community and the deputies who are on the front lines of policing. We look for someone who will stand up to politicians to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man Shot Near Grand Central Market in Downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a a man shot near the Grand Central Market in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported at 300 Hill St. at around 4 p.m. where a man was struck by gunfire, according to LAPD. It was unclear if the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

