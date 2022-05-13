ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-year-old found unresponsive in Pennsylvania home, dies at hospital; Ruled a homicide investigation

By John Lynch
A two-year-old is dead after he was found dead in an Allegheny County home.

Police say they received a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old child at a residence in the 1400 block of Margaret Street.

First responders transported the child to an area hospital in critical condition. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

News outlets report that the child, Robert Kraft, died at Children’s Hospital.

It’s reported from sources that the child might have overdosed on drugs.

Police ask that if you have any tips to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments / 30

Puglover
3d ago

Yeah, let's legalize marijuana and all the other drugs so more innocent children die while their parents lie in a drug induced stupor!

Reply(12)
11
Patti Hujsa
3d ago

they said nothing about weed...and it could have been prescription drugs

Reply
14
Glenna McNeil
3d ago

So sad, RIP little man. May those responsible be held accountable

Reply
15
