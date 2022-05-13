See the NFL Schedule for the 2022-23 Season

How Jeff Greenberg hopes to make impact with Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jeff Greenberg may have started his management career in baseball, but hockey was his first true love. He always kept it in the back of his mind that he could be reconnected with the sport at some point down the road, and now that dream is a reality after being hired by the Blackhawks as an associate general manager.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO