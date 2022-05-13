ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’: Francesca Does Jimmy a Favor in First Look (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is up to some familiar tricks with a little help from an unlikely source in the latest episode of Better Call Saul and we have your exclusive first look in a sneak peek clip. As viewers saw in the previous episode, Jimmy’s enlisted his former (and...

Collider

'Better Call Saul' Season 6: Giancarlo Esposito on Directing This Week's Nail-Biter of an Episode

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Season 6 Episode 6 of Better Call Saul, "Axe and Grind." The long-running AMC series Better Call Saul might technically serve as a prequel to Breaking Bad, but has carved out a storytelling niche all its own in the realm of drama television thanks to unexpected twists and phenomenal performances. The show chronicles the journey of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a former conman who aspires to become a decent lawyer, through his seemingly-inevitable descent into the role of crooked criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman. Throughout the prior five seasons, Jimmy's backstory has played almost in tandem with flash-forward scenes from his post-Breaking Bad life, as we learn more about the people who played such a formative role in shaping his burgeoning professional career in law (like his now-wife Kim Wexler, played by Rhea Seehorn, or his now-late older brother Charles McGill, played by Michael McKean). We also learn how Jimmy's path first crossed with that of former police officer and security expert Mike Ehrmentraut (Jonathan Banks), and how he ultimately became a "friend of the cartel" rather unwittingly, thanks to tangling with members of the deadly Salamanca crime family, spearheaded by the unpredictable Lalo (Tony Dalton), who frequently clashes with rival drug lord Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).
Bob Odenkirk
Patrick Fabian
Rhea Seehorn
EW.com

Better Call Saul recap: Let's punch it out

One thing about Better Call Saul: t's big on mementos, objects imbued with meaning far beyond the sum of their parts. A silver space blanket. An onyx pinky ring. The cap from an expensive bottle of tequila. A curved shard of glass half-buried in the dirt. And now, in the opening moments of "Black & Blue," something new for the collection: an old-fashioned slide rule, suspended in lucite, with a dedication in German.
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge Is About to Be Smacked With a Decision That Will Change His Life Forever

The truth isn’t going to set him free, it’s going to set him up with a helluva dilemma. When the fit hits the shan this month, and The Bold and the Beautiful reveals not only that Sheila put her own son in the grave and tried to do the same to Steffy but replaced Brooke’s nonalcoholic bubbly with the real deal, Ridge is going to find himself asking a very familiar question: Is she his destiny… or is Taylor?
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
SheKnows

Your First Look at General Hospital’s ‘New Jason’

Is Sonny about to get himself a new right hand man? That’s a question that we’re hoping to have answered soon on General Hospital!. Soap Opera Digest reports in their current issue that Evan Hofer has been cast as Dex, a man who comes looking for a job with Sonny the week of May 2. According to spoilers for the week, that happens on Friday, May 6 — though it’s not clear whether he’s looking for a legitimate gig in the coffee business or something a bit more on the legally questionable side.
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Casey and Brett Might Be Calling It Quits

Fans of Chicago Fire are gearing up for the season finale with Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, making an appearance at the big wedding. He’s going to join Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer. These two have been staying busy with their long-distance relationship. Are these two about to split up and call it quits? With this show, there always are aces in the hole and possibilities galore.
CinemaBlend

After Nick Cannon, Other Daytime TV Cancellations, One Talk Show Just Got Some Good News

The world of daytime TV talk shows has been thrown into upheaval lately, with longtime staples like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Maury coming to an end, as well as newcomers like Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd prepares to debut her new show, amid The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation. Amid all the shakeup, however, one perennial series just announced some good news.
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier ‘Didn’t Really Appreciate’ Her Role

Over the years, stories about Frances Bavier, Aunt Bee on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show, have been focused on her as a person. The actress happens to play the beloved motherly figure to Ron Howard, who was Opie. Bavier apparently did not get along too well with show star Andy Griffith. Did Bavier, though, come to appreciate her place in American entertainment? Not really.
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
