Montclair, NJ

Look What’s Coming to Montclair’s Seymour Street Redevelopment

By Baristanet Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontclair, NJ – You’ve probably already seen the giant posters in the Bloomfield Avenue windows of the Seymour Street development announcing that a Madison Reed Color Bar...

Caldwell Public Library Makes Preservation New Jersey’s Most Endangered List

Caldwell, NJ – Preservation New Jersey relesed its 2022 list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in the state and Caldwell Public Library is on it. The Caldwell Public Library is a 1917 Classical Revival Carnegie library, designed by architect and Caldwell resident Lynn Grover Lockward. It is one of four Carnegie libraries in Essex County still in its original building. The Library is a 1 story, 3 bay brick building, and is distinguished by its temple-like austerity and diminutive size. The civic and formal appearance is reinforced by decoration derived from classical elements, including tri-partite vertical division with a projecting central bay, round arched multi-paned windows and a frieze parapet. The Borough is planning to demolish the Caldwell Public Library and redevelop the area as part of a Municipal Complex to include Borough Hall, the police department, a community center, and a health and human services facility.
CALDWELL, NJ
NBC New York

Newark Getting $100M Film and TV Studio on Former Site of Housing Project

What was once a decrepit public housing project in Newark will soon be a massive film and TV production studio, following a $100 million deal announced Tuesday by a consortium of film companies and media investors. Lionsgate, NJPAC and Great Point Studios will build a 300,000-square-foot facility with six production...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Stage Left Steak Celebrates 30 Years in New Brunswick

Three decades ago, two freshly minted Rutgers University grads liked New Brunswick so much that they decided to stick around. While bartending at the Frog and the Peach in town, Francis Schott and Mark Pascal began exploring the idea of opening their own place together. In 1992, they opened Stage Left: An American Café. The name refers to the restaurant’s position relative to the State Theater next door.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Sheriff’s sale helped township likely nab swim club ‘below fair market value’

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Township officials revealed that the 6.1-acre former Washington Township Recreation Club on Ridgewood Boulevard North was foreclosed upon in January and asserted “a real estate developer was ready to purchase this land to construct additional single-family homes and infrastructure,” before the township had a pending sheriff’s sale postponed and a bond ordinance was passed to purchase the much-sought-after property.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Community comes together in Newark to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

NEWARK, NJ — Hundreds of area Muslims came together on May 3 to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Weequahic Park in Newark, where they prayed together and shared a feast. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. It is a joyous occasion filled with prayer, good food and community.
NEWARK, NJ
Gunman in Buffalo supermarket massacre mentioned three New Jersey towns in manifesto

The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday afternoon, killing 10 Black people in a racially motivated rampage, referenced three New Jersey towns in a 180-page manifesto that he disseminated prior to the shooting. The Hasidic Jewish communities in Lakewood, Toms River and Jersey City were...
Watchung Booksellers Welcomes Debut Author Naheed Phiroze Patel

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Watchung Bookseller welcomes debut author Naheed Phiroze Patel to present her novel “Mirror Made of Rain.” She’ll be in conversation with Raluca Albu, online literature Editor at BOMB magazine on Thursday, May 26, at 7:00 p.m. “Mirror Made of Rain” is the story...
WATCHUNG, NJ
Opening Alert: Soma, Fort Lee, NJ

Soma, a new Japanese restaurant, has opened in Fort Lee. Owner May Lee, who has a background is in the beauty industry, saw an opportunity during the pandemic to open the business and jumped in head first – she’s been working on this project since June 2021. Their...
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey city ranks as the 3rd most expensive commute in the country

If you live in New Jersey and have a job, chances are you're commuting somewhere around 30 minutes more or less from where you live. Once upon a time in the seventies and eighties, most people living here in the Garden State commented to either New York or Philadelphia, but as those who moved here from there set up their own businesses here, commuting came in all different sizes and directions. All of which costs money, especially with the rising gas prices.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
House blaze leaves 1 person dead in South Brunswick

One person was found dead inside a home in Middlesex County after firefighters battled a raging fire at the residence Monday night. The fast-moving fire was one of two that kept firefighters and investigators busy throughout the afternoon, evening and into early Tuesday morning. The first fire struck a group...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Missing NJ man turns up at Nyack hospital

NYACK, NY (PIX11) — Samuel Cedeno, a New Jersey security guard who told his family he feared someone was following him, was located Sunday at a hospital in Nyack, New York, according to his mother, Candida Almanzar. “Somebody called me from Montefiore Hospital in Nyack,”  Almanzar told PIX11 News. Almanzar and her family went to the […]
NYACK, NY
25 affordable units on Summit Avenue eyed for fall construction

MONTVALE—The 25-unit income-restricted or low-income apartment complex planned for 159–161 Summit Avenue, at the intersection with Craig Road, plans to break ground this fall, according to its developer. Called Cornerstone at Montvale, the complex will be constructed by Walters Group of Barnegat, builder of affordable housing statewide and...
MONTVALE, NJ
New Mediterranean Eatery is Coming to Teaneck

Platter House is a new restaurant expected to open soon on Cedar Lane. It’s replacing Greenhouse Juices, which had opened back in 2019. The menu will include dishes like platters and sandwiches (chicken, gyro, falafel), spreads (hummus, babaganoush), and more – plus the restaurant appears to be halal.
TEANECK, NJ
Upcoming diversity events in the South Orange–Maplewood community

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and June is Pride Month to celebrate the LGBTQ community. South Orange and Maplewood will celebrate these months with several events, including:. HAPI Fest on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Two arrested for Eagle Rock Reservation murder

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced May 11 that two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Kelsey Steels, 31, of Bronx, N.Y., who was found dead from a gunshot wound at Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

