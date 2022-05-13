Look What’s Coming to Montclair’s Seymour Street Redevelopment

Caldwell, NJ – Preservation New Jersey relesed its 2022 list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in the state and Caldwell Public Library is on it. The Caldwell Public Library is a 1917 Classical Revival Carnegie library, designed by architect and Caldwell resident Lynn Grover Lockward. It is one of four Carnegie libraries in Essex County still in its original building. The Library is a 1 story, 3 bay brick building, and is distinguished by its temple-like austerity and diminutive size. The civic and formal appearance is reinforced by decoration derived from classical elements, including tri-partite vertical division with a projecting central bay, round arched multi-paned windows and a frieze parapet. The Borough is planning to demolish the Caldwell Public Library and redevelop the area as part of a Municipal Complex to include Borough Hall, the police department, a community center, and a health and human services facility.

CALDWELL, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO