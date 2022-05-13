ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgeon to Transplant a Uterus into a Transgender Woman: 'This Is the Future'

A New Dehli surgeon announced that he would soon be transplanting a donated uterus into a transgender woman.

Once the uterus has been transplanted, she will then be able to become pregnant via IVF and give birth to a child.

Speaking to The Mirror, Dr. Narendra Kaushik, who runs the Olmec Transgender Surgery Institute, says the surgery will change the lives of transgender women around the world.

“Every transgender woman wants to be as female as possible,” Dr. Kaushik told the British news outlet. “And that includes being a mother. The way towards this is with a uterine transplant, the same as a kidney or any other transplant.”

This is not the first time such a surgery has been attempted. In 1931, Lili Elbe underwent surgery. She sadly contracted an infection during the surgery and passed away three months later.

In 2018 Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome received a uterus transplant from a deceased donor because she was born without a uterus.

Dr. Kaushik believes the outcome of his surgery will be huge.

“This is the future. We cannot predict exactly when this will happen but it will happen very soon. We have our plans and we are very very optimistic about this,” he said.

Leroy Jenkins
3d ago

Oh, man. This is bad. Humans need to stop trying to play God. If this is the future then there is no future for humanity. I saw someone else refer to this as an abomination of the human race. I could not agree more.

Vonks
3d ago

This is why God is full of wrath and will soon be destroying America. We have asked for it and have run to the fold of Satan! Plagues, Drought, famine, pestilence, war within and earthquakes tempest, lightning and thunder and whirlwinds will soon take care of all these enemies to God!

Frugal Adventure
3d ago

The uterus functions very different than other organs. The lining that it creates to receive an implanted egg every month, the amount of blood that it requires to maintain that fetus etc. a biological woman body is set up to carry a uterus which is different than a kidney or a liver.

#Trans Women#Transgender#Transplanting#Uterus#Transplant Surgeon
