Surgeon to Transplant a Uterus into a Transgender Woman: 'This Is the Future'

BigStock Images

A New Dehli surgeon announced that he would soon be transplanting a donated uterus into a transgender woman.

Once the uterus has been transplanted, she will then be able to become pregnant via IVF and give birth to a child.

Speaking to The Mirror, Dr. Narendra Kaushik, who runs the Olmec Transgender Surgery Institute, says the surgery will change the lives of transgender women around the world.

“Every transgender woman wants to be as female as possible,” Dr. Kaushik told the British news outlet. “And that includes being a mother. The way towards this is with a uterine transplant, the same as a kidney or any other transplant.”

This is not the first time such a surgery has been attempted. In 1931, Lili Elbe underwent surgery. She sadly contracted an infection during the surgery and passed away three months later.

In 2018 Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome received a uterus transplant from a deceased donor because she was born without a uterus.

Dr. Kaushik believes the outcome of his surgery will be huge.

“This is the future. We cannot predict exactly when this will happen but it will happen very soon. We have our plans and we are very very optimistic about this,” he said.