Wayland, IA

WACO School Board Meeting Agenda

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 3 days ago

IV. Review WACO Mission Statement—The mission of the WACO Community School District is to. develop responsible, productive citizens who view learning as a life-long process. WACO’s. educational environment encourages continuous improvement, problem-solving, measurable. outcomes,...

kilj.com

ourquadcities.com

Tempers flare at school board over behavioral problems

Teachers and parents claim unruly students are taking over Bettendorf Middle School and expressed their anger during the Bettendorf School Board meeting May 12. They say the administration hasn’t stepped in to handle students with behavioral problems. Teachers shared stories about students who curse at them, skip class, start fights and throw food around the cafeteria. One teacher went so far to seemingly to announce her early resignation.
BETTENDORF, IA
bleedingheartland.com

How one Iowa school district rebuffed attempted book ban

Marie Gleason of Bettendorf is a John Deere retiree and a former candidate for the Iowa legislature. She is passionate about women’s issues, civil rights, and public education. A parent in the Pleasant Valley School District (Scott County) requested to have All Boys Aren’t Blue, a multiple award-winning book...
PLEASANT VALLEY, IA
kilj.com

Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

Call to order, 6:00 p.m.. Public hearing to receive comments on the proposed 2021/2022 amended budget. Closing of public hearing. Call to order immediately following the public hearing. Accept or amend the agenda. Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor...
DANVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Governor Reynolds Visits The Well

Nearly three months since her last visit, Governor Kim Reynolds returned to The Well in Pella Friday. The State Workforce Development Quarterly Board Meeting was being hosted by the non-profit organization. Jayson Henry is CEO of The Well and serves on that board, and says they offered up the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
kilj.com

Cecil “Gene” Eugene Pratt,

Cecil “Gene” Eugene Pratt, 73, of Ottumwa passed away on Friday May 13, 2022 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Ottumwa. In accordance with his wishes his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Scattering of Gene’s ashes will take place at a later date. Memorials in Gene’s honor may be directed to Hospice of Wapello County or The American Cancer Society and may be mailed to the family at 606 W Walnut, Eldon, IA 52554. Friends may leave condolences online at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
OTTUMWA, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation

Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
IOWA STATE
1230kfjb.com

U.S. 63 From Iowa 96 to Traer to Close May 23rd for Resurfacing

The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced that a section of U.S. Highway 63 in Tama County will be closed to traffic later this month due to a road resurfacing project. Beginning Monday, May 23rd, DOT work crews will begin an asphalt resurfacing project along U.S. Highway 63 from the...
TRAER, IA
kilj.com

Deborah Eileen Collins

Deborah Eileen Collins, 72, of Albia and formerly Delta, Iowa, died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia, Iowa. She was born June 6, 1949 to Bate T. and Dorotha M. Trainer Collins. Deborah was a graduate of Fremont High School. She spent most of her life...
ALBIA, IA
KWQC

United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers Local 105 announced Saturday the group has reached a tentative agreement with Arconic. The new contract includes a 7% pay raise in the first year, and a 4.5% pay raise each of the next three years, with a total of 20.5% pay raise over the length of the contract, according to a USW Facebook post. No healthcare charges or Performance Pay are also part of the deal as well as MLK Day as a paid holiday.
BETTENDORF, IA
kilj.com

College Wrestling: Scorpil Signs with Iowa Wesleyan

Winfield — Winfield-Mount Union senior Lane Scorpil has signed to wrestle at Iowa Wesleyan. The former Wildcat — he wrestled for Columbus Community/Winfield — finished his senior season 45-2 with a fourth place finish at the state tournament in Des Moines. Over his decorated four year career,...
WINFIELD, IA
Hot 104.7

Two Iowa Guys Find 200 Pounds Of Mushrooms Worth Thousands

In Iowa, Morel Mushroom hunting is a religion. These two guys have found the motherload of Mushrooms worth thousands of dollars on the open shroom market. I was out hunting Morel Mushrooms last weekend around Decorah, Iowa. I found nothing. I don't think the mushrooms are popping up yet in...
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Unbelievable Video From Derecho That Hit Iowa in August 2020

It was August 10 and 11, 2020, when the Iowa sky turned green and all hell broke loose. A devastating weather event called a Derecho blazed through Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Described as a hurricane over Iowa the storm caused an estimated $11 billion in damages and spawned...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa doctor explains what a stroke is, how they happen

Sunday marked the last day of live Greyhound racing in the state of Iowa. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports. Lang was found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Criminal complaint reveals new details in Cedar Rapids fatal shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A criminal complaint is revealing new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week… Pepper!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This long haired beautiful kitty is absolutely wonderful! She is sweet, talkative, cuddly, and playful. Pepper was born in 2017, is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and is microchipped.
MILAN, IL
KCCI.com

Two juveniles charged with setting fire to Iowa playground

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) — The citizens of Vinton have united after a fire destroyed popular Riverside Park and a truck belonging to the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department, KCRG reports. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Vinton Fire & Police responded to a fire at the playground. Melted plastic...
VINTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Fallen Local Law Enforcement Remembered this Sunday

Two Washington law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty are remembered during National Peace Officers Memorial Day which falls annually on May 15th. Washington City Marshal Aaron Bailey and Washington County Sheriff William Sweet were shot and killed on June 25, 1930 after arresting a man for stealing a car in Ottumwa. The men had spotted the stolen car and stopped it near the City of Washington. They arrested the driver and took him to the county courthouse. When Sheriff Sweet began to search the suspect, the man struck the officers three times with a .38 caliber revolver. The suspect fled the scene and remained at large for four years, before being shot and killed by the Chicago Police Department in Illinois. The man was suspected of several other murders and crimes. Bailey was 54 years old and Sweet was 59 years old at the time of their death. The City of Washington proclaimed June 25th last year as Marshal Aaron Bailey Day, and installed a plaque at city hall honoring his sacrifice.
WASHINGTON, IA
kniakrls.com

T-15 to Close at Red Rock Dam Right After Memorial Day

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting work at the Lake Red Rock dam from May 23 through June 7. As part of this work, they will close the road that traverses Lake Red Rock dam, Highway T15, May 31 through June 2 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm each day, to allow for inspections and survey work. A signed detour will be in place, and those traveling between Pella and Knoxville are advised to use G-46 to T-17, and if they need to reconnect back to T-15, 216th Place just northeast of the Des Moines River. The roads will remain open up to the Red Rock Visitor Center and to North Overlook Beach, but the bridge will be closed those three days.
KNOXVILLE, IA
WQAD

Cape Air to terminate Essential Air Service to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Airline carrier Cape Air filed notice on May 3 that it would terminate services to Burlington, Iowa, due to a shortage of pilots. In the filing Cape Air gave its 90 days' notice to terminate its Essential Air Service to Burlington. The airline also filed a termination of service notice for its Quincy, Illinois location on the same day.
BURLINGTON, IA

