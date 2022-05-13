Channel Blake Lively’s Bold Bodycon Look for 96% Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blake Lively truly stuns non-stop. We think even Gossip Girl ’s Serena van der Woodsen would be envious. From her Met Gala look that landed her at the top of every “best dressed” list to her unforgettable style as a birthday party attendee, we’re endlessly taking notes — when we manage to stop staring in awe, that is.

Lively recently attended pal Gigi Hadid ’s 27th birthday celebration at Zero Bond, a private club in NYC, and absolutely blew Us away. We needed a dress like hers ASAP. We just couldn’t stop thinking about it!

Blake Lively attending Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday party in New York on April 24, 2022. MEGA

Get the UONBOX Rayon Mini Sleeveless Bodycon Club Party Bandage Dress for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lively wore the Sergio Hudson Multi Seamed Mini Dress to the party in a head-turning magenta shade. The price? $1,195. Eep! Just a little out of budget. But we loved how the bodycon style was so reminiscent of the bandage dresses we loved in the early 2000s. All of those trends are coming back, and we knew this was our sign to make this one happen for ourselves!

And so, we searched Amazon for a similar piece with good ratings and sizes in stock. We finally landed on this UONBOX mini dress , which absolutely nailed it — and for about 96% less than the price of Lively’s version. We’d say those are pretty big savings! Just like Lively’s, this one also comes in that gorgeously bold fuchsia/magenta shade, has over-the-shoulder straps, hits above the knee and has that curve-hugging, bodycon fit!

Get the UONBOX Rayon Mini Sleeveless Bodycon Club Party Bandage Dress for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This bandage mini dress also has a sweetheart neckline and a square back and it zips up in back too to cinch you in and show off your figure. We love how the fabric is thick and stretchy too, offering us confidence — and comfort!

Lively wore her dress with a bright red Chanel clutch in her hand and matching red Louboutin pumps on her feet for a truly eye-catching ensemble. You could channel this exact look with similar pieces, or you could try it with strappy blue heeled sandals and a mini crossbody, or even platform sneakers and a denim jacket to change things up. We’re already getting excited about coming up with more outfit ideas!

Get the UONBOX Rayon Mini Sleeveless Bodycon Club Party Bandage Dress for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from UONBOX here and check out other night-out dresses at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more product recommendations? Shop some of our other faves below: