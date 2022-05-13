ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marc Anthony, 53, and Model Nadia Ferreira, 23, Are Engaged 3 Months After Going Public With Relationship: See the Ring

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GK212_0fd6KWXW00
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira. Courtesy Nadia Ferreira/Instagram

Celebrating in style! Nearly three months after Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira debuted their romance, they are officially engaged.

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Read article

“Engagement partyyyyy!!! 💍 @marcanthony,” the former Miss Paraguay, 23, captioned a Thursday, May 11, Instagram Story snap, debuting her new bling as the couple held hands.

Hours earlier, the 53-year-old In the Heights actor and Ferreira enjoyed a trip to Miami alongside their friends. Per footage from her Instagram Story, the twosome toasted the occasion with champagne , partied on a boat and had a night out on the town.

While the duo have yet to further discuss their forthcoming nuptials, Ferreira’s bauble features three stones centered around an emerald-cut diamond and flanked by two smaller rocks. The Diamond Pro’s Mike Fried estimates that the ring is comprised of at least 10 carats and worth around a half-million dollars.

Megan Fox! Jodie Sweetin! Get All the Details on the Most Stunning Celebrity Engagement Rings in 2022

Read article

Ahead of their whirlwind engagement, the New York native and Ferreira first sparked romance speculation earlier this year after they were spotted walking together in Mexico City. In March, they made their relationship Instagram official.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z02tc_0fd6KWXW00
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira. Courtesy Nadia Ferreira/Instagram

“May God multiply all that you wish us,” Anthony wrote in Spanish alongside a photo of the pair at the time.

Their relationship quickly heated up as they continued spending time together. “Love is in the air 🤍 ,” Ferreira gushed about her man last month.

Celebrities Who Have Been Married Three Times or More

Read article

The “You Sang to Me” crooner has previously been married three times. Anthony first wed Dayanara Torres in 2000, with whom he shares sons Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19. Anthony and Torres, 47, split in 2004, shortly before he moved on with Jennifer Lopez . Anthony and Lopez, 52, wed in July 2004 before welcoming their twins Max and Emme , now 14, in February 2008. After announcing their split in 2011 , the divorce was finalized in 2014. The Marry Me star, who got engaged to Ben Affleck for a second time in April, continues to coparent with Anthony .

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” Lopez said during a March 2017 appearance on The View . “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

The “My Baby You” performer, for his part, eventually moved on with Shannon De Lima and tied the knot in November 2014. Us Weekly confirmed two years later that the now-exes ultimately went their separate ways after they “didn’t have much in common.” (Anthony is also the father to daughter Ariana, 28, and son Chase, 27, whom he shares with ex Debbie Rosado .)

Comments / 384

Bonnie Adele
4d ago

Yeah ok. See how long that lasts . He and J Lo go through more relationships than changing underwear . Poor children of both these two .

Reply(19)
203
Dana Carozza
4d ago

yikes. 30 years difference, hope got prenup! sounds like another Johnny Depp mistake being made. watch out! women see stars in their eyes and $$$$ with these famous men...they cant loose. stay married 1 year and get MILLIONS

Reply(11)
107
Guest
4d ago

This to show you that is so true , money can buy you almost anything look at trump all the women he has have Because of money you know it’s not because of him

Reply(7)
52
Related
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez steals the show in red mini-dress and knee-high boots

Jennifer Lopez may have been making the rounds recently for her romantic second engagement to Ben Affleck, but she hasn't let her style be any less a part of the conversation. The singer shared a new picture of herself on social media ahead of a "girls night out" in a show-stopping mix of black and red.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Ryan
Person
Megan Fox
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Instagram Celebrating#Marcanthony#Instagram Story
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo’s Daughter Emme, 14, Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner At School Event

It’s only been about a month since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got engaged, but from how their kids looked on May 1, the two sides have already come together to form one big family unit. In photos seen here, Emme Muñiz, J.Lo’s 14-year-old daughter, appeared to enjoy her time while hanging with Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, during a school event on Sunday. Jennifer, 50, was not the only one there, as her and Ben’s kids accompanied her: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. It was a cute moment of bonding as the group walked around the school grounds. There was even a moment when Violet embraced her soon-to-be step-sister, placing her arm across Emme’s back in a warm gesture.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

136K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy