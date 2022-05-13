ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Older Americans Month proclaimed in Brown County

In observance of Older Americans Month, representatives from the Area Agency on Aging District 7, Brown County Senior Center, and the Adams Brown Community Action Partnership (ABCAP) met recently with Brown County Commissioners in Georgetown for a proclamation signing in celebration of Older Americans Month.

Each May, Ohio joins the nation in observing Older Americans Month. This year’s theme for Older Americans Month is “Age My Way”. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) joins the Ohio Department of Aging, local providers and senior centers, and other important partners in the aging network in recognizing older adults and the people who serve and support them.

In 2021, the AAA7 served 809 individuals in Brown County.

For more information about long-term care home and community-based options and resources in your community, or to schedule an in-home consultation at no cost to discuss these options in more detail, call the AAA7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org

