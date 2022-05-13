ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville FFA chapter has successful trip to state convention

 4 days ago
The Fayetteville FFA chapter recently had a very successful trip to the Ohio FFA State Convention. Fayetteville FFA members were recognized as a charitable giving chapter and found that senior FFA member, Kennedy Short, was slated to be a state FFA officer. Anne Murphy, Samantha Iles, and Cassidy Feldhaus received their Gold pin and were recognized on stage for getting Gold ratings on their officer books. Sarah Wolfer received the State FFA Degree, which is the highest degree awarded by Ohio FFA. Only around two-percent of FFA members in the state of Ohio earn the State FFA Degree each year. To end the trip, Short was properly installed to serve as the State Sentinel for the 2022-23 school year.

