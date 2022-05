GREENCASTLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A 16-year-old student in Greencastle is looking to fill the financial literacy gap among students in his community and beyond. Isaac Hertenstein founded the nonprofit Students Teaching Finance, a program that was inspired by the lack of financial education in his school and throughout Indiana, which is not one of 13 states in the U.S. that requires a personal finance class. Hertenstein gained national attention by being one of five grand prize winners of New Jersey-based Prudential Financial’s (NYSE: PRU) Emerging Visionaries program.

