ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Teacher Tim Hernández on North High Ouster: "I Was Let Go for Retaliatory Reasons"

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 8:30 a.m. today, May 13, a student walkout is planned at North High School to protest the decision not to retain teacher Tim Hernández — a decision he feels has everything to do with his belief in speaking truth to power. "I was let go for...

www.westword.com

Comments / 2

Monty
3d ago

He was let go because he focuses on race and division instead of all for one and one for all, I'm glad they let you go we don't need you teaching our kids to further the victim mentality

Reply
3
Related
Westword

Teacher Tim Hernández Put on Leave for Attending Rally Supporting Him?

Last week, Tim Hernández, a popular associate teacher at North High School, argued that he'd been ousted from the Denver Public Schools institution for "retaliatory reasons" tied to his dedication to being "outspoken and unapologetically Black and Brown." Hernández also said that he'd played no role in putting together...
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Thousands attend Bans off our Bodies throughout Colorado

Yesterday was the Bans off our Bodies Rally organized by Planned Parenthood around the country to protest the possible Supreme Court decision to roll back bodily autonomy rights for women. Rights long-fought for by generations of women, for the right to be able to choose to carry a pregnancy to term—or not.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Westword

Safe-Camping Site Moving from Regis University to 221 Federal Boulevard

After a year in a parking lot at Regis University, a safe-camping site will soon pull up stakes and move to an empty plot of land at 221 Federal Boulevard. "It’s unique in that St. Francis Center owns it," says Cole Chandler, executive director of the Colorado Village Collaborative, which oversees Denver's three existing safe-camping sites. "In the past, we’ve always been relying on the generosity of another landowner to make it happen."
DENVER, CO
Westword

Sixteen Mass Shootings Between Grocery Store Attacks in Boulder, Buffalo

For Coloradans, the May 14 shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, an attack that killed ten people, immediately brought back memories of the March 22, 2021, assault on a Boulder King Soopers in which ten people died. But plenty of tragedies have occurred in the state between then and now, including at least sixteen mass shootings — an average of more than one per month.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Arapahoe County Social Worker Charged With Making False Allegation Against Councilmember

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Robin Niceta, a former social worker with Arapahoe County, was charged Monday morning with retaliation against an elected official, a class 6 felony, and making a false report, a misdemeanor. Niceta allegedly filed a complaint against Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky in January after Jurinsky publicly lashed out at then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, calling Wilson “trash” and saying people were no longer safe in Aurora. Niceta was Wilson’s “intimate partner” according to authorities. Danielle Jurinsky (credit: CBS) After those comments, someone filed an anonymous complaint with Arapahoe County Social Services the following day, accusing Jurinsky of abusing...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wolf
yellowscene.com

Banned, On The Run

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by The Sentinel Colorado and was shared via AP StoryShare. By Carina Julig & Max Levy, Staff Writers. As Aurora ban on homeless camping gears up, opposition continues amid scant details. Between the golf club at Heather Ridge and Interstate 225, Erin...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Highschool#North High School#Cbs4 Denver#Denver Public Schools
New Country 99.1

Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer. Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?. The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
Westword

The Velvet Elk Lounge Expands With Music Venue in Boulder

Is Boulder ready to get down? Dave Query, chef/owner of the Big Red F Restaurant Group, just expanded operations at the Velvet Elk Lounge to include live music, in hopes of jump-starting the town's scene. "We've been trying to do a proper live-music venue for a long time now," Query says. "We've been looking around and trying to figure out how to morph one of our places into it."
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbors Along RTD W Line Worry About Drugs & Crime: ‘There’s Open Drug Dealing’

(CBS4) – Recently shot drone video showing the RTD W light rail station on Knox Court in Denver shows groups congregating, some not waiting for a train at all. Neighbors say drugs, including fentanyl, are rampant. “They are all doing the same thing, they are shooting up, getting high, selling fentanyl,” said a female resident of an apartment building nearby. (credit: CBS) The danger is the reason she did not want to show her face for a CBS4 interview. There’s danger as close as her building’s garage. Security camera video recently captured there shows a man beating a female senior citizen before walking...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy