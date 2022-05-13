Teacher Tim Hernández on North High Ouster: "I Was Let Go for Retaliatory Reasons"

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Robin Niceta, a former social worker with Arapahoe County, was charged Monday morning with retaliation against an elected official, a class 6 felony, and making a false report, a misdemeanor. Niceta allegedly filed a complaint against Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky in January after Jurinsky publicly lashed out at then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, calling Wilson “trash” and saying people were no longer safe in Aurora.
Niceta was Wilson’s “intimate partner” according to authorities.
Danielle Jurinsky (credit: CBS)
After those comments, someone filed an anonymous complaint with Arapahoe County Social Services the following day, accusing Jurinsky of abusing...
