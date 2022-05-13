Teacher Tim Hernández on North High Ouster: "I Was Let Go for Retaliatory Reasons"

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer. Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?. The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO