Skills, ‘Different Worlds': Album Review

By Gary Graff
 4 days ago
There's apparently no shelf life on the melodic hard rock skills that Skills show on Different Worlds, the first album by the label-formed "supergroup." And if that brand of rock is your bag, the 11-track set is prototypical enough to slide in alongside anything by Whitesnake, Dio, Dokken, Scorpions and the...

Rolling Stones, ‘Live at the El Mocambo': Album Review

Back in 1977, between the ill-fated Black and Blue and the career-rejuvenating Some Girls, the Rolling Stones managed to keep secret, for a little while anyway, their intentions to play a pair of intimate shows at Toronto's famous El Mocambo club. With fans lined up to see local heroes April Wine, via tickets won through a radio contest, supporting act the Cockroaches looked quite familiar once they took the stage.
Ozzy Thought Metallica Were ‘Taking the Piss’ With Sabbath Cover

Ozzy Osbourne recalled the time he overheard Metallica playing a Black Sabbath song — and believed they were doing it to annoy him. The moment took place in 1986, just before the thrash icons moved into the big time with their third album, Master of Puppets. In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Osbourne said he'd met the band in a Los Angeles hotel and soon decided to take them on the road as his opening act.
39 Years Ago: Iron Maiden Release ‘Piece of Mind’

It’s easy to understand why Iron Maiden’s Piece of Mind remains one of bassist Steve Harris’ favorite albums. The disc, which was recorded less than a year after Number of the Beast and marked the second album with singer Bruce Dickinson, showcased the sound of a band at full steam and plenty more energy to burn.
Why AC/DC’s ‘Flick of the Switch’ Was Doomed to Fail

AC/DC were on top of the world — and the charts — when they decided to clean house for the raw, back-to-basics Flick of the Switch. But in the process of purging, they seemed to forget the winning formula that turned them into rock 'n' roll superstars, resulting in their lowest-selling and worst-reviewed album in years.
6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
How Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Are You Experienced’ Revolutionized Rock Guitar

The history of rock guitar — and rock music in general — can be split into two periods: before Jimi Hendrix's debut album and after. It's difficult to overstate the impact of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's earth-shattering Are You Experienced. On a micro level, it plucked the musician born James Marshall Hendrix out of chitlin' circuit obscurity and launched him onto the biggest stages around the world, turning him into a countercultural icon and archetypal guitar hero. On a macro level, it helped the LP supersede the single as the definitive medium through which rock artists could stake their claim for greatness, and it blended blues, acid rock, psychedelia and R&B in previously unthinkable ways. Not bad for a first try.
Clash, ‘Combat Rock / The People’s Hall': Album Review

As the Clash headed into the recording of their fifth album in late 1981, the seams were starting to tear. Combat Rock would end up the band's final album with guitarist, singer, songwriter and cofounder Mick Jones, who was fired in September 1983, a year and a half after the LP's release. Joe Strummer and Paul Simonon continued for one more ill-fated album before the Clash broke up in 1986.
Rush Attend Primus’ ‘Farewell to Kings’ Show: ‘They Did Us Proud’

Two special guests were in attendance for Primus's performance in Toronto Friday night: Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. Primus played the entirety of Rush's 1977 album A Farewell to Kings at the show, and yesterday Lee shared a photo on his Instagram featuring himself, Lifeson and the members of Primus backstage describing the event. "On Friday night we had the joyful experience of reuniting with our grand pals from [Primus] … Les, Ler, Herb and their gang," Lee wrote.
35 Years Ago: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman Return

Critics of contemporary movie and TV culture often bemoan its reliance on sequels, spin-offs and nostalgia, as if things like this were somehow new. But the idea of pop culture re-masticating itself has been with us for a long time now, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse. If you want evidence of this, look no further than the made-for-TV movie The Return of The Six-Million-Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman, which premiered on NBC on May 17, 1987.
Michael Anthony Says He’s Been in Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks

Michael Anthony said he's been in talks with Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth about a rumored Van Halen tribute tour, though the plans didn't get far. The prospect of a tour honoring late guitarist Eddie Van Halen made headlines last month when former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted said he'd been approached by Alex about participating, with Joe Satriani handling guitar duties. "How could you?" Newsted said at the time. "There's nobody that can top it, so how do you show it honor? I didn't want it to be viewed as a money grab. And then it kind of just all fizzled."
Iron Maiden Approve of Wordle Answer

Wordle, the word puzzle that has taken over the globe, has even seeped into the life of metal-legends Iron Maiden. Last Saturday, (May 14) the insidious daily challenge (that dares you to guess a 5-letter word via process of elimination,) caught the eye of whomever runs the Iron Maiden Twitter account. And it seems they liked it enough to bring it to the attention of their 2.3 million followers.
Rolling Stones’ ‘Exile on Main St.': A Track-by-Track Guide

The Rolling Stones fled to the south of France in the summer of 1971, after a notably turbulent period. Cofounder Brian Jones had been found dead in July 1969, only to be replaced by Mick Taylor a couple of days later for a Hyde Park performance in London. Next came devastating violence in December 1969 at the Altamont Speedway in San Francisco, which culminated in the murder of Meredith Hunter.
Top 10 Songs Paul McCartney Has Not Played Live on Got Back Tour

If Paul McCartney were to play a concert featuring every single one of his songs — from the Beatles to Wings to solo material – he'd be facing days of endless performing. That is a preposterous idea and a physical impossibility, but it illustrates just how much music McCartney has to choose from when he curates his set lists. There's an entire decade's worth of Beatles songs to be considered, a catalog that already holds enough diverse material to last any artist a lifetime. Then there are eight albums of songs by Wings, who also enjoyed immense success in their 10 years together — every one of their albums landed in the Top 10. And as if that weren't impressive enough, McCartney has a full solo discography to pull from, too, ranging from his 1970 solo debut to his most recent studio endeavor, 2020's McCartney III.
Bono’s ‘Surrender’ Memoir Will Highlight 40 U2 Songs

Bono has announced a new autobiography, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. "Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress. . . With a fair amount of fun along the way,” the singer said in a statement. The book's subtitle, 40 Songs, One Story, is a reference to its forty chapters, each one named after a U2 song. The legendary frontman has also created forty original drawings that will appear throughout the book.
