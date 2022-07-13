ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter sues Musk as he seeks to end $44 bln Twitter pursuit

 4 days ago

July 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share. read more

Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Musk said on Friday he intends to terminate the deal because Twitter had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

Below is a snapshot of the Twitter takeover saga.

Comments / 5

Erin Ball
05-15

Elon knows he can make a stock blast off by expressing interest...moon if buying company. He can buy puts on a stock if he pulls a lack of faith play as he's done here (and I'm certain he had interest in the stock plummeting.) He cannot lose and I believe that is a dangerous precedent for the economy (beyond the economic elephants in room ATM. ) Dangerous times for ETFs and retirement accounts.

Reply(2)
2
