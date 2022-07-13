Twitter sues Musk as he seeks to end $44 bln Twitter pursuit

July 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share. read more

Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Musk said on Friday he intends to terminate the deal because Twitter had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

Below is a snapshot of the Twitter takeover saga.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik, Akash Sriram, Chavi Mehta and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh, Devika Syamnath, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta

