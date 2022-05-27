ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline: U.S. SEC looking into Musk's Twitter stake purchase

May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking into Tesla CEO Elon Musk's disclosure of his stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) in early April, according to a letter the agency sent to him in April.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meanwhile, Twitter stock has consistently traded below Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share since the announcement of the deal on April 14. read more

Below is a snapshot of the Twitter takeover saga.

