Timeline: U.S. SEC looking into Musk's Twitter stake purchase

June 1 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see:. Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1 ** TOKYO - Masazumi Wakatabe, deputy governor of the Bank of Japan will deliver a speech and hold a news conference – 0130 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - European Central Bank member Klaas Knot speaks about climate issues – 0800 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - ECB President Christine Lagarde, Governor of the People’s Bank of China Yi Gang, President of the Central Bank of Brazil Roberto Campos Neto, Governor of the Bank of France François Villeroy de Galhau speak on climate issues – 1100 GMT. ** MADRID - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos appears in parliament economic affairs commission to present the annual report of the Bank of Spain – 1430 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - Introductory remarks by ECB Board member Fabio Panetta at the 7th meeting of the Euro Cyber Resilience Board for pan-European Financial Infrastructures – 1200 GMT. FRANKFURT - Introductory statement by ECB Board member Fabio Panetta at the meeting of the Euro Accession Countries Working Group of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament - 1515 GMT. OSLO - Finanstilsynet and Norges Bank arrange seminars on payment systems and ICT in the financial sector - 0730 GMT. THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch central bank president and ECB governing council member Klaas Knot appears in a hearing in the Dutch parliament on the stability of the country’s financial sector - 1230 GMT LONDON - Andrew Hauser Executive Director for Markets of Bank of England is Panellist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Monetary Policy Implementation and Digital Innovation workshop, ‘Digital currency and monetary policy frameworks’ - 0330 GMT. FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in high-level panel at virtual Green Swan 2022 conference “Finance for the Transition, a Transition for Finance” organised by the Bank for International Settlements - 1100 GMT NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening remarks before the Monetary Policy Implementation and Digital Innovation workshop organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, in New York. - 1530 GMT PARIS - Keynote speech by Member of the Executive Board of ECB Philip R. Lane at the CEPR Paris Symposium hosted by Sciences Po in Paris. - 1530 GMT CORDOVA, TENN. , United States - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Economic Club of Memphis event, in Cordova, Tenn. - 1700 GMT.
