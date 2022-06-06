ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk's $44 billion pursuit of Twitter

 4 days ago

June 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has threatened to walk away from his $44 billion buyout deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) if the social media company fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts.

The logo and trading symbol for Twitter is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Meanwhile, Twitter stock has consistently traded below Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share since the announcement of the deal on April 14. read more

Below is a snapshot of the Twitter takeover saga.

