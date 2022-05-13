ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Baseball breaks playoff drought

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in a decade, the Plattsburgh Cardinals men’s baseball team is playoff-bound. This past weekend the Cardinals eked out a SUNYAC tournament bid. On Friday, May 6, the Cardinals lost to the Brockport Eagles (30-6) at home by a score of 0-10. The next day, Saturday, May 7,...

Cortland Red Dragons win 37th SUNYAC Baseball Title

OSWEGO, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Tournament MVP Danny Coleman (Saratoga Springs) homered and drove in four runs as second-seeded Cortland defeated third-seeded Brockport, 12-9, to win the 2022 SUNYAC Baseball championship at Oswego’s Laker Field. Cortland (33-10), ranked 12th nationally in Division III, finished 3-0 in the double-elimination...
CORTLAND, NY
Hima Joins Orange Hoop Squad

Mounir Hima, a 6-11 center from Niamey, Niger, has announced his intention to transfer to Syracuse and join the men's basketball program. Hima spent the last two years at Duquesne. He redshirted as a freshman and then played in 21 contests this past season. He started the final five games of the campaign. Hima averaged 1.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots per contest.
SYRACUSE, NY
Top scout dissects 2022 class, says Syracuse basketball can be dangerous

Syracuse basketball, to put it mildly, had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, when it endured its first losing season in the 46 years that Jim Boeheim has served as the Orange’s head coach. Looking ahead, the ‘Cuse 2022-23 roster will be vastly different, and that’s the case with high-major programs...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cicero native among the 10 killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned a Cicero native was killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, which authorities say was a “racially motivated hate crime.”. Christopher Moyer, the brother of 32-year-old Roberta Drury, tells NewsChannel 9’s sister station, WIVB, she frequented the...
CICERO, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Sports
Remembering Derrick Robie: Savona community unveils Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field

SAVONA, N.Y. (WENY) -- It was an emotional Saturday morning in Savona, as the community unveiled the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field to the Robie family. Derrick Robie was just four years old when his life was taken in 1993. Nearly three decades later, his memory remains alive in the village of Savona. Thanks to the generosity of the community and the hard work of faculty and students at G-S-T BOCES, the community is making sure Derrick is always remembered. A renovated t-ball field, with the statue in his memory looking over the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field, was unveiled at this morning’s ceremony. The statue now stands before a brand-new flagpole, walkway, and benches, all made possible through community support.
SAVONA, NY
Conklin Residents and Neighbors React Following Buffalo Mass Shooting

The Town of Conklin, with around 5,000 residents, found itself in the national spotlight over the weekend, following the news that the mass shooter who murdered 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, was one of their own. Eighteen year old Payton Gendron, a resident on Amber Hill Drive in Conklin, taken into custody, and his home, the site of an FBI investigation from Saturday night through Monday morning.
CONKLIN, NY
Posts allegedly by Buffalo suspect suggest Rochester was considered as target

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of opening fire on employees and shoppers at a Buffalo grocery store drove hundreds of miles from his home in Broome County to do so. It is believed by law enforcement that Payton Gendron, 18, made his way across the Southern Tier to Western New York, ending up in Buffalo, where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing 10, in a racially-motivated attack Saturday afternoon at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
BUFFALO, NY
Body recovered from the Niagara River in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from the Niagara River Saturday morning near the foot of Hertel Avenue. A fisherman in his boat spotted the body floating in the river, and crews responded to an emergency call just after 8 a.m., according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
Severe weather causes power outages across the region

(WETM) – The severe weather expected for the Twin Tiers on Monday afternoon has already caused hundreds of power outages as winds and rain continue through the afternoon. According to NYSEG, over a thousand customers were without power as of 12:35 p.m. on May 16 in Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins and Chemung Counties. These included 2,327 […]
CHEMUNG, NY
Brighton School Board candidate Melaney Bernhardt is unfit to hold any office from David Cay Johnston

[Melaney Bernhardt of Brighton holds two signs, Freedom Over Fear and Honk For Freedom, joining a group of people on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo protesting against COVID health regulation mandates on February 12, 2022. The group met in the parking lot of a former Gander Mountain on Young Street, Tonawanda, to rally and then caravan to Pat Sole Park in Buffalo near the Peace Bridge to protest the COVID mandates. Part of the rally was in support of the truckers in Canada who shut down the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The group headed first to Niagara Square before heading to Pat Sole Park and honked as they went by Buffalo City Hall and Buffalo Police and Fire Headquarters. TINA MACINTYRE-YEE/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE]
BRIGHTON, NY
RPD breaks up large crowd blocking traffic on North Clinton Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — The battle against reckless drivers of dirt bikes, ATVs, and vehicles continues in Rochester. Just before midnight, Rochester Police received multiple complaints about a large crowd blocking traffic on North Clinton Avenue between Upper Falls Boulevard and Clifford Avenue. The group included many illegally-operated vehicles, according...
ROCHESTER, NY

