Rugby punches ticket to nations

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in northern New York Northeastern St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Azure Mountain, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Moira, Fort Covington, Bombay, Helena, Brasher Falls, St. Regis, Lake Ozonia, Brushton, Madawaska, Lawrenceville, Dickinson, Hopkinton, Santa Clara, Fort Covington Center, Dickinson Center, South Bombay, Brasher Center, St. Lawrence State Park, Ironton and Raquette River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
