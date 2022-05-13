ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Rugby punches ticket to nations

cardinalpointsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plattsburgh men’s rugby team’s “miracle” run continued as they finished the regular season by winning the TNT Tournament at Memorial Field April 29. This was followed by the National Collegiate Rugby announcing the Cardinals will officially appear in the May Madness National Championship at the end of May in New...

cardinalpointsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Sharon (Bradish) Andrews, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Sharon (Bradish) Andrews has left this world to join her husband John in the afterlife, where he’s been waiting for her for the last 20 years -much like in life. Born in Potsdam, NY on June 10, 1942 -not in the days of...
COLTON, NY
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Californians trek to upstate New York

Early May in upstate New York, the leaves are just coming out. Not like in Auburn. And in Auburn, the daffodils are done – but not in upstate New York. And everywhere you look in any expanse of grass, the New York dandelions have announced they own this place, yes indeed.
AUBURN, CA
wwnytv.com

North country sees record-high temperatures

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friday was a record-setting day for temperatures around the north country. The National Weather Service said Watertown’s high hit 82 degrees, tying a record set in 2014. Records were broken in Massena and Lowville. In Massena, it was 84 degrees Friday. The old record...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plattsburgh, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Sports
adirondackalmanack.com

Banding birds at the Crown Point Banding Station in Essex County

I’m writing this from the Ticonderoga Public Library as I’m at the Crown Point Banding Station for two weeks banding birds. We’ve had nets up for four days and banded several birds but very few warblers, including two species of Warbler Palm and Yellow Warbler. Some Yellow Rumped Warblers have been seen in the area, but we have caught none.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Possible tornado touches down in our region

Getting rid of lake overflows and no-swim signs -- Vergennes is upgrading its wastewater treatment facility. Incumbent Phil Scott says he will seek another term as Vermont Governor. Planned Parenthood to close five clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire. Updated: 4 hours ago. On June 12th, the Planned Parenthood clinics in...
VERGENNES, VT
Adirondack Explorer

When it comes to wild forest, how many roads are too many?

APA considers wild forest road mileage limits, public comment open. The Adirondack Park Agency has a major task 50 years in the making—interpreting a cap on the miles of road in wild forest lands and whether to include trails only accessible to people with disabilities in that number. The board’s decision on what constitutes a road and what is considered a “material increase” could impact what roads remain in existing and future state land acquisitions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane University#Purdue University#Salisbury University#Cardinals#The Tnt Tournament#Tnt
informnny.com

St. Lawrence Health welcomes new pain management staff member

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s medical team is welcoming physician David Abbatematteo, MD to their staff. Abbatematteo will work in the hospital’s Pain Management Department. He brings experiences from his previous roles as Chief of Pain Management and Director of Pain Management. Before becoming a physician, he was a Critical Care Registered Nurse, and a Combat Medic with the U.S. Army National Guard. He said he is excited to use his knowledge to serve North County residents.
POTSDAM, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Dutchess; Essex; Franklin; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; St. Lawrence; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ST. LAWRENCE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WCAX

UVM Medical Center loses water Monday morning

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest hospital was forced to go without water for about an hour on Monday morning. The UVM Medical Center says water service has since been restored and everything is fine. We reached out to Burlington Public Works to find out why this happened. We...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
VTDigger

Vermont game wardens find body in Connecticut River

Two Vermont game wardens found a body in the Connecticut River Tuesday believed to be a missing St. Johnsbury resident, according to a Vermont State Police press release. Authorities had been searching for Richard C. Gammell Sr. since late February. The recovery effort involved members of the Vermont State Police,...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
countycourier.net

AT LEAST SIX LOCAL LEGISLATORS WON’T SEEK REELECTION

When the Legislature adjourned last week, there were at least five legislators from the Franklin County delegation that will not be returning, at least in the same fashion next year and of course, the November election could increase that number. Senator Corey Parent (R) of St. Albans made the announcement...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in northern New York Northeastern St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Azure Mountain, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Moira, Fort Covington, Bombay, Helena, Brasher Falls, St. Regis, Lake Ozonia, Brushton, Madawaska, Lawrenceville, Dickinson, Hopkinton, Santa Clara, Fort Covington Center, Dickinson Center, South Bombay, Brasher Center, St. Lawrence State Park, Ironton and Raquette River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A bizarre incident played out in Windsor Friday morning. A bobcat was trapped in a home after attacking one of the residents. “We received a report from a resident that they had what they believed was a bobcat trapped inside of a bathroom,” said Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank.
WINDSOR, VT
mynbc5.com

Emergency crews in Vermont hike steep terrain to contain forest fire

RICHMOND, Vt. — Emergency crews on Wednesday contained a multi-acre forest fire in a densely-wooded area of Richmond. Members of the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Robbins Road just before 5 p.m. to battle the flames. The fire grew to roughly two acres before being contained, according to crew members.
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

US border communities begin to see return of Canadian tourists

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many border community economies rely heavily on Canadian visitors. Businesses and the town of Plattsburgh say with most border restrictions on COVID now lifted, the numbers show Canadian travel to the region is up and they hope that trend continues. “We are excited, we have seen...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy