Circleville, OH

Adena Reopens Mothballed Circleville RCA Building

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCircleville – The RCA building on US-23 has a new tenant Adena Health Systems. According to Adena Health System they...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 1

sciotopost.com

FREE EVENTS: Pickaway County Friday in the Park for Kids

CIRCLEVILLE – Free events kick off this June on Fridays all summer long. Friday in the park hosts several entities from Pickaway county for kids in the Mary Virginia Crites park this year located at 188 and Pontius road. Activities geared toward children pre-school to fifth grade. This FREE...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Last washboard manufacturer remains part of Columbus, Logan heritage

LOGAN, Ohio — James Martin is the co-owner of the Columbus Washboard Company. More than a decade ago, he bought into the company and left his native south London to operate the current location in Hocking County. What You Need To Know. Columbus Washboard Company began in 1895 by...
LOGAN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall needs $4.5 million to demolish arson-plagued eyesore

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Behind a wire fence stands a 50-acre site of ruined homes in Whitehall. Broken windows, warped siding, torn-off doors, and a tree poking through a roof mark a blighted site the city’s been working to address for 12 years. Recently, arsonists set fire to the duplexes at Woodcliff Condominiums, at Broad […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Federal affordable housing plan announced in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The federal government has a new action plan aimed at providing affordable housing, and the announcement of the program happened in Columbus Monday. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge chose Columbus to make the announcement Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said affordable housing isn’t just the city’s issue […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

During the winter, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, observed flashlights shining along an access lane while he was on night patrol at Deer Creek Wildlife Area. Officer Teders approached the area and found two individuals whose car was stuck in the snow. Officer Teders requested the assistance of Natural Resources Officer Jordan Beechler, assigned to Deer Creek State Park, to help push the vehicle out of the snow. While the officers were assisting the driver, they observed the passenger hiding drug paraphernalia. The individuals were educated about curfew laws on wildlife areas while not in the act of hunting, fishing, or trapping. The passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and the officers were able to free the vehicle from the snow.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

2 local cities considering banning fireworks

FAIRBORN — Two local cities are looking into either opting in or out of an Ohio law that allows residents to set off fireworks. In the past two years, Dayton and Beavercreek have already banned fireworks. Now, Fairborn and Oakwood may be doing the same. Last November, Gov. DeWine...
FAIRBORN, OH
wvxu.org

Suspicious fire destroys plans for a contested assisted living facility in a Columbus neighborhood

When Scott and his wife Priscila Hamilton tried to start a family business, they looked far and wide for a property they could convert to an elderly care home. Not only was the demand overwhelming in Ohio, which has often experienced severe shortages of medical care, but it was also going to be a labor of love: Scott’s elderly parents, aged 85 and 92, needed full-time care now. Especially after his father Jim Hamilton, a World War II Navy veteran and retired OSU professor, recently suffered a heart attack.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man falls to death at Hocking Hills

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said a man fell to his death Sunday at the Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve. According to ODNR, the male hiker was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the overlook at the preserve. The Hocking County Coroner will determine the man’s identity. […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
iheart.com

The Best Barbecue In Columbus

True barbecue is hard to find — probably because it's impossible to fake. The meaty perfection can only be achieved from slow smoking fresh cuts of meat over real wood for several hours. If you're looking for the best barbecue in your city, look no further. We've got you covered.
COLUMBUS, OH
SCDNReports

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover Body

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover BodySCDN Graphics Department. A body was discovered under heavy brush near the Big Walnut Creek on Sunday, May 14, at approximately 8:00 am. The body was found early in the morning by kayakers enjoying the calm waters of Creekside Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Killed by Dump Truck

Ohio Man Killed by Dump TruckSCDN Graphics Department. Ohio State Troopers say a man riding a UTV in Fairfield County was killed in a fatal accident with a dump truck. Ohio Vet Clinic Employee Napped Next to Decomposing Dogs in Her Home.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Morgan and Anthony Raschilla

May 14, 2021 | Morgan (Sprosty) and Anthony Raschilla have slightly different recollections of their first meeting in November 2014 at L.A. Fitness, but they “both agree that ‘persistence’ is the key word that summarizes how we fell in love,” Morgan says. The pair flirted from...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Solar in Knox County: A look at interested developers

MOUNT VERNON — With the surging interest in renewable energy, it is not surprising that solar developers are looking at Knox County. There are 40 solar projects in various stages of development in Ohio. Three of them are in Knox County. Before the Ohio Legislature passed Senate Bill 52...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gatto’s Pizza now open on Indianola Avenue in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Clintonville favorite is now open in its new space. Gatto’s Pizza, a family-owned neighborhood fixture for decades, has completed its relocation to 3420 Indianola Ave. Gatto’s had been in the same 2928 N. High Street space since brothers Joe and Jimmy Gatto opened it in 1952. It still […]
COLUMBUS, OH

