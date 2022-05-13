ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Rules Guy: How far behind the tee marker can you tee up the ball?

By Rules Guy
Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I know that you’re allowed to tee up a certain distance behind a tee marker — but how far, exactly? Also, some tee...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Phil Mickelson Opinion Very Clear

Phil Mickelson, the defending PGA Championship winner, will not be playing in this year's major tournament. About a month after withdrawing from The Masters following his Saudi League controversy, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship. The major tournament announced the news earlier this week. The PGA of...
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro again breaks green-reading rule, and again he is booted from event

Three years ago, Alex Cejka’s greens book was too big. On Saturday, it was not OK’d. Both times, the gaffes were costly. The latest misstep came to light after Saturday’s third round of the Regions Tradition, the PGA Tour Champions circuit’s first major, when the tour said that Cejka was disqualified for using “a yardage book that had not been approved for the competition by the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee.” Cejka, the event’s defending champion, had shot rounds of 69, 74 and 76, was tied for 12th and was 10 shots behind leader Steve Stricker.
GOLF
Golf.com

Use this simple swing thought to get more power out of your golf swing

Ever wonder why you’re not hitting the ball as far as you think you should? Your swing might have a power leak, and, more specifically, that leak might be in the palm of your hands. Simply put: If your hands aren’t releasing through the strike, you’re probably holding the face open and slowing down through the hit.
SAVANNAH, GA
golfmagic.com

Rules of golf: Did you know this rule about clubs being damaged in your bag?

The rules of golf are a very complex set of guidelines that we all do our best to abide by, but it is hard to know every single page of the rule book. There are some rules that represent the fundamentals of the game such as lost balls, unplayable lies and marking your ball on the green.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mclean, VA
Sports
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Golf.com

Should we be concerned over Jordan Spieth missing short putts? He says no.

You, the Jordan Spieth fan, may be worried. So we begin with the man himself saying everything’s gonna be OK. “Sometimes we miss those,” he said. And Spieth’s right. Sometimes they do. We all do. Only sometimes seems to be cropping more frequently of late when it comes missing putts from a distance that you and your golf buddies may otherwise pick up. At the Texas Open the week before the Masters, Spieth missed from 3 feet, then circled around the hole — and missed from 2. In his last start before this week, in what turned out to be a win at the RBC Heritage, he missed from 12 feet on 18 during the third round — then missed from 18 inches, and he revealed the day after that his wife, Amy, told him that he needed to count to five on the gimmes going forward.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has 3-Word Message Before PGA Championship

It's safe to say that Tiger Woods is feeling pretty, pretty good heading into the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods, who played in The Masters at Augusta National last month, has arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of the PGA Championship later this week. When asked if he's feeling stronger now than...
TULSA, OK
GolfWRX

The rumored real reason why Phil Mickelson withdrew from the PGA Championship

Nobody apart from themselves really knew if Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods would take their places in Southern Hills next week. Whilst speculation was rife, neither player had made any firm commitment to the championship and Mickelson’s management team had always stated that, “Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Tee#Golf Course#Rules Of Golf#Tiger
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger's 3-Word Message

Tiger Woods is ready to go. The 15-time major champion has arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods, who played in The Masters last month, continues to get stronger as he makes his way back from his devastating 2021 car accident. Sunday, Woods was asked if he's...
TULSA, OK
GolfWRX

Tour pro becomes first player to be disqualified for violating updated rule

In 2019, Alex Cejka was disqualified mid-way through the Honda Classic for an infringement of the green-reading book, and three years later it has happened again. At PGA National, the 51-year-old German was guilty of using a greens guide that did not fit the “size to scale” of the new regulation books and, having again amended the rules, the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee had no option but to disqualify the defending champion from the Regions Tradition after the third round on Saturday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Expecting DP tour to deny releases, too, Greg Norman sends letter to players

A week after the PGA Tour denied players conflicting event releases to participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event, the breakaway circuit’s commissioner fired back claiming. “the era of free agency in professional golf has finally arrived.”. In a letter sent to Tour players late Sunday,...
GOLF
Golf.com

Why Bubba Watson finally removed this 20-plus-year-old gear component

Golf equipment has changed considerably in the last two decades. We’ve seen titanium overthrow steel; adjustable weights become the norm in the woods category; the advent of the hollow-body blade; and mallets go from a complete outsider to a common sight at your local course — and on Tour.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus reveals he shunned $100 million offer from LIV Golf: 'I helped start the PGA Tour'

Greg Norman has been making headlines for the better part of three months for his role in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Leading this rival tour from infancy to its first event, which is set to take place from June 9-11 in London, it came to light on Monday that Norman was apparently not the Saudi's first choice to serve as figurehead.
GOLF
Golf.com

This high-tech golf bag is the golf item you never knew you needed

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy