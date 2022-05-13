ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers Coming Back As Sixers’ Head Coach Next Season, Daryl Morey Says

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wm8W_0fd3t2Qd00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doc Rivers will return to the Philadelphia 76ers for a third season as the team’s head coach, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey confirmed Friday. Morey was asked if Rivers would return for the 2022-23 season and responded with “yes.”

“It’s tough to be here right now. Still emotional. Doc met with the team in the locker room and that will stay there,” Morey said. “It was an emotional locker room. Look, we’re excited about what we can build from here. We think a lot of things that we can approve on. That’s on myself, that’s on Elton [Brand], that’s on Coach Rivers. We’re going to figure this out.”

The Sixers were eliminated by the top-seeded Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA playoffs in six games. The season came to an end Thursday night with a 99-90 loss to the Heat at the Wells Fargo Center.

It was the second straight season the Sixers were bounced in the second round with Rivers as head coach and the fourth time in the past five seasons. In 2019-20, the Sixers were swept in the first round, which resulted in Brett Brown’s firing.

“We didn’t win a championship, so that’s a goal and we didn’t meet it,” Morey said.

The Sixers hired Rivers on Oct. 3, 2020, to replace Brett Brown. The Sixers earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference in Rivers’ first year as head coach but were eliminated in seven games in the semifinals by the Atlanta Hawks.

This season, the Sixers finished 51-31 and fourth in the East while playing half of the season without their second-best player, Ben Simmons, who demanded a trade and caused off-court distractions. Joel Embiid put together another MVP-caliber season, and the Sixers finally jettisoned Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade for James Harden.

Ultimately, Harden wasn’t enough and Embiid’s injuries proved too much to overcome in the postseason.

But Morey answered one of the many questions the Sixers face this offseason on Friday.

They won’t be searching for a new head coach.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

What Giannis told Tatum after Celtics' Game 7 win

It was nothing but respect between NBA superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Boston Celtics' Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. After the final buzzer, Tatum and Antetokounmpo shared a special embrace to cap off the thrilling seven-game series. The two-time MVP spoke more about that moment during his postgame press conference.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Warning For 1 Team On Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks have won twice in Boston during their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They'll need another win today in Game 7 to advance to the next round. The Celtics have mitigated their home court struggles by winning twice in Milwaukee, but will have to handle their business at TD Garden this afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Slid In His Fiancée's DMs

Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Brett Brown
NBC Sports

Draymond rips Perk in rant after Dubs advance; Perk responds

Sometimes, all Draymond Green needs is a spark to get him going. Ahead of the Warriors' 110-96 series-clinching win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday night, unbeknownst to everyone else, that spark was provided by none other than ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. After the Warriors eliminated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy