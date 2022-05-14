‘Mental torture’: Couple suing son for $650,000 for not giving them grandchild

( WXIN ) — A married couple in India has taken legal action against their son for not giving them a grandchild after six years of marriage.

The BBC reports Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad are suing their only son for nearly $650,000 if he and his wife do not produce a grandchild within the next year.

The two say they want compensation after spending their life savings on their 35-year-old son, including $65,000 for him to train as a pilot in the U.S., as well as paying for a lavish wedding at a five-star hotel and a honeymoon in Thailand.

“But despite all our efforts, my son and his wife have caused mental torture by not giving us a grandchild. The society also questions us, causing further pain,” the Prasads wrote in their petition, according to The National .

The BBC writes the lawsuit was filed on the grounds of “mental harassment.”

The Prasads say if they had a grandchild, the pain would “become bearable.”

In India, many parents traditionally make or contribute to decisions affecting their grown children’s personal and professional lives — including arranged marriages. The National says refusal to comply is seen as a great disrespect.

