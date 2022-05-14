ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Mental torture’: Couple suing son for $650,000 for not giving them grandchild

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URS6q_0fd3raEO00

( WXIN ) — A married couple in India has taken legal action against their son for not giving them a grandchild after six years of marriage.

The BBC reports Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad are suing their only son for nearly $650,000 if he and his wife do not produce a grandchild within the next year.

Pediatricians warn of homemade baby formula dangers amid shortages

The two say they want compensation after spending their life savings on their 35-year-old son, including $65,000 for him to train as a pilot in the U.S., as well as paying for a lavish wedding at a five-star hotel and a honeymoon in Thailand.

“But despite all our efforts, my son and his wife have caused mental torture by not giving us a grandchild. The society also questions us, causing further pain,” the Prasads wrote in their petition, according to The National .

The BBC writes the lawsuit was filed on the grounds of “mental harassment.”

The Prasads say if they had a grandchild, the pain would “become bearable.”

Ohio woman acquitted by reason of insanity in child stabbing

In India, many parents traditionally make or contribute to decisions affecting their grown children’s personal and professional lives — including arranged marriages. The National says refusal to comply is seen as a great disrespect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wxin#The National#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Thailand
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy