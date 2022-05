It was a much better weather for day two of the IESA state track finals in East Peoria. Lower temps and humidity made for a more comfortable dya for all involved. The Erie Middle School 8th grade girls had a stellar day picking up three medals with their relay teams. The girls took 3rd in the 4 x 200, 4th in the 4 x 100 and 8th in the 4 x 400. The team tied for 6th place with 23 points over the two-day event.

