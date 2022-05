So far, this May, every day has recorded an above-normal temperature. The monthly average of 80.8 degrees is on pace to be the second-warmest May on record for Houston, behind only 1996. Temperatures this week will be even warmer, with highs likely reaching the mid-90s, and lows in the mid-70s. However my confidence is increasing in the arrival of a weak, late season cool front on Saturday night or Sunday that should bring some moderate relief in terms of temperatures, and needed rain showers.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO