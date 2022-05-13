Jets only get one primetime game in 2022

The Jets received just one primetime game on their 2022 schedule.

New York will play the Jaguars in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football. The Dec. 22 contest is set for 8:15 p.m.

A lack of primetime games isn’t new to the Jets. New York only played one in 2021, a blowout loss to the Colts on Thursday Night Football. The Jets have only played more than two primetime games in a season once since 2017.

The reason for that can be attributed to poor performances. The Jets went 22-59 from 2017-2021 and haven’t won more than seven games since 2015. New York’s quarterbacks and coaches haven’t offered much intrigue, either, especially since Rex Ryan was fired after the 2014 season.

Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas hope to change that perception this season. The Jets have made a lot of additions over the past two years, but they’ll need to see clear progress from Zach Wilson and the rest of their marquee players before the NFL starts scheduling them for bigger stages.