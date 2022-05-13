ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

6 takeaways from the Jets' 2022 schedule

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7U7Q_0fd2ze2x00

The Jets’ 2022 schedule is here, and it’s a doozy.

New York faces a lot of tough competition – especially to start the year – and heads into the season tied for the 17th-hardest strength of schedule. Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas did as much as they could to upgrade the team and surround Zach Wilson with talent. Now it’s on the coaching staff and the team to execute.

Here are six takeaways from the Jets’ schedule.

Tough start

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Nvf1_0fd2ze2x00
(Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The first four weeks of the Jets’ schedule will be against every member of the AFC North: the Ravens, Bengals, Browns and Steelers. All four could be scary matchups for the Jets. The Ravens and Bengals have offensive firepower, and the Steelers have a sensational defense. Then there’s a potentially tough Browns team — if Deshaun Watson isn’t suspended.

Midseason bye week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pmqer_0fd2ze2x00
(Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Last season, the Jets had an early-season bye week after playing in London in Week 5. This year, New York won’t get a rest until Week 10 after a grueling start to the year. The midseason bye could be a good thing for Gang Green, though, and gives players a nice reprieve before the final eight games of the season.

QB gauntlet early

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zn2OG_0fd2ze2x00
(Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com)

The Jets defense will be tested against a lot of great quarterbacks this season. New York opens the year with Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and possibly Watson in the first three weeks, then plays Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson from Weeks 6-7. The Jets also face Josh Allen the week before their bye. The second half of the season looks a lot easier, though.

Revenge games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MQt9_0fd2ze2x00
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Jets have a few revenge games on the schedule. C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin and D.J. Reed will play their old squads, while Foley Fatukasi, Jamison Crowder, Morgan Moses, Jarrad Davis and Ryan Griffin could all face off against the Jets.

Another away finale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djBKK_0fd2ze2x00
(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The Jets will finish the regular season on the road for the seventh consecutive season and for the 11th time in 12 years. Last year, the season ended in Buffalo. This year, it’s in Miami. The last time the Jets closed the season at home was in 2016 against the Bills.

Only one primetime game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJTIc_0fd2ze2x00
(Corey Sipkin-AP)

The Jets will only play one primetime game in 2022, a Week 16 game against the Jaguars on Thursday night. This is the second consecutive season the Jets only have one non-Sunday game and the fifth season since 2017. The Jets haven’t been good enough to deserve primetime games, so the scheduling makes sense.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: How legend Deion Sanders convinced Lions EDGE James Houston to switch positions at Jackson State and make the NFL

“Getting one of your star players to believe there’s a ceiling much higher at one position than another can be hard to see.”. That’s the intro, narrated by Snoop Dogg, for the section of a documentary on Jackson State football that features Lions draft pick James Houston. The “Coach Prime” series follows Tigers head coach Deion Sanders as he traverses his first season as a college football coach.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Bills#American Football#Steelers#Browns#Gang Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles sign LB Nakobe Dean to rookie deal

The Eagles announced that they’ve signed former Georgia All-American linebacker and third-round pick, Nakobe Dean to his rookie deal. A projected first-round pick, Dean slipped in the draft after rumors swirled surrounding his health and overall durability heading into the 2022 NFL season. Dean is the fourth of five draft picks to sign, joining first-round pick Jordan Davis, and sixth-round picks linebacker Kyron Johnson and tight end Grant Calcaterra, leaving only second-round pick Cam Jurgens as the one unsigned rookie.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen hits home run, chugs beer (video)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows how to whip a crowd into a frenzy. Specifically, he knows how to do with regarding a Buffalo gathering. Allen participated in, and won, Micah Hyde’s annual charity softball event on Sunday. He edged out Matt Barkley and Jordan Poyer for the victory. On...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans earn top grade from Pro Football Focus for offseason moves

The 2022 offseason was the first chance general manager Nick Caserio had a chance to truly fix the Houston Texans. With a proprietary No. 3 overall pick in Round 1 and a No. 37 overall pick in Round 2, one would figure Caserio had enough draft capital to find two quality starters. Throw in a little extra salary cap space to work with in free agency, and the Texans could at least position themselves to whether a better rebuilding season to significantly impact the roster in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fresno State junior Orlando Robinson to stay in draft, hire agent

Fresno State junior Orlando Robinson will reportedly hire an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Robinson declared for the NBA draft ahead of the early entry deadline on April 24 while maintaining the option to return to school. He will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility by signing with an agent, ending his time with the Bulldogs.
FRESNO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy