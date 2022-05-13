Pursuit in Beaumont and the county leads to arrest of suspect for evading

The Port Arthur Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist killed after a Saturday night crash with a passenger car. Wayne Joseph Prosperie, 32, of Orange died following the 8:47 p.m. wreck in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Det. Mike Hebert said. Upon arrival to...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 15, 2022. Charles Lee Siverand, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of battery of a dating partner. Marlon James Pettieway, 38, Westlake: Theft of a...
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police Department has released the identity of the man accused of robbing the Naskila Gaming Casino early Friday morning. Police Chief Rex Evans says the suspect is Marquel Fitzgerald, of Houston. The crime occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Friday at the casino, located off of Highway...
KJAS in Jasper, TX, reports Burkeville Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly before 8:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, on Highway 87 just south of Recreational Road 255 in the Mayflower Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Hunter Patton, of Deridder, LA,...
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police released the name of a 32-year-old motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle accident in Port Arthur on Saturday. Wayne Joseph Prosperie from Orange was killed when his 2021 Honda motorcycle collided with a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Highway 82 just before 9 Saturday night. Prosperie had already died when crews arrived to the scene according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release. A 34-year-old woman was riding with him and was seriously hurt.
A Jasper County man who was wanted in Louisiana was arrested in Tyler County. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said the arrest occurred after his deputies responded at about 7:00 a.m. on May 9th to a report of a disturbance in the Fred RV Park on Farm to Market Road 92 at County Road 4700.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested a suspect who's accused of attempting to rob a man in the parking lot of a dollar store Friday night, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department. Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. Friday about a victim of a...
An incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Lake Charles, as a fight broke out in front of a convenience store in Lake Charles and it was all caught on video. The video was posted on social media. In the video, you will see four people standing outside the store in the parking as one of the four guys is just going off punching a guy on the ground.
A Port Arthur man faces up to two years in prison after allegedly leaving a nightclub and hitting a Port Arthur Police Department patrol unit head-on. Adrian Estrada, 27, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on a state jail felony charge related to causing a wreck that resulted in injury.
LEON COUNTY, Texas - The search continues for an inmate who assaulted a bus driver and escaped while on the way to a medical appointment in Leon County on Thursday. Video shows Texas authorities using horse and canine teams on Sunday, May 15. Authorities are offering a reward of $50,000...
JASPER — One person is dead and another is undergoing treatment following a tragic one vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday evening east of Jasper, not far from Holly Springs. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the location on Farm to Market Road 1408...
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 35-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred alongside FM 1408 in Jasper County Saturday night. Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The preliminary crash report shows that Christian...
COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
HOUSTON — DPS state troopers arrested a suspect after they say he robbed a casino on the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas reservation just outside of Livingston. According to Tribal Police Chief Rex Evans, this started just before 6 a.m. when the suspect walked into the casino and robbed the place. Tribal police responded quickly to the scene.
Friday the 13th proved unlucky for two men in the Kirbyville area as they were arrested in a Jasper County Sheriff's Department warrant raid. The department announced on their Facebook page that at about 9:30 p.m., deputies went to a residence on Farm to Market Road 1013 where they arrested Ruben Arredondo, 41, Kirbyville and Larry Kirkpatrick, 45, of Jasper.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has dedicated his life to educating others about the dangers of drunk driving after an accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. Every day in the United States, about 28 people die in drunk driving crashes. That is almost one death every 52 minutes.
