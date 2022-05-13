ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Pursuit in Beaumont and the county leads to arrest of suspect for evading

By KFDM/Fox 4
KFDM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — A car chase Thursday afternoon involving Beaumont Police has led to the arrest of a suspect....

kfdm.com

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - May 15, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 15, 2022. Charles Lee Siverand, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of battery of a dating partner. Marlon James Pettieway, 38, Westlake: Theft of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police name suspect in Friday casino robbery

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police Department has released the identity of the man accused of robbing the Naskila Gaming Casino early Friday morning. Police Chief Rex Evans says the suspect is Marquel Fitzgerald, of Houston. The crime occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Friday at the casino, located off of Highway...
WOODVILLE, TX
westcentralsbest.com

DeRidder Teen Involved in Newton Country Wreck

KJAS in Jasper, TX, reports Burkeville Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly before 8:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, on Highway 87 just south of Recreational Road 255 in the Mayflower Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Hunter Patton, of Deridder, LA,...
DERIDDER, LA
12NewsNow

Motorcyclist from Orange killed, woman seriously hurt in Saturday night crash in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police released the name of a 32-year-old motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle accident in Port Arthur on Saturday. Wayne Joseph Prosperie from Orange was killed when his 2021 Honda motorcycle collided with a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Highway 82 just before 9 Saturday night. Prosperie had already died when crews arrived to the scene according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release. A 34-year-old woman was riding with him and was seriously hurt.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
iheart.com

3 Juvenile Inmates, Security Guard Who Helped Them Escape Captured

Authorities captured three Louisiana juvenile escaped inmates and the security guard who aided in their disappearance over the weekend. WWLTV reports all four individuals were found at a motel in Houston, Texas, arrested and transported back to Red River Parish, Louisiana on Sunday (May 15). The Red River Parish Sheriff's...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Jasper County man wanted in Louisiana arrested in Tyler County

A Jasper County man who was wanted in Louisiana was arrested in Tyler County. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said the arrest occurred after his deputies responded at about 7:00 a.m. on May 9th to a report of a disturbance in the Fred RV Park on Farm to Market Road 92 at County Road 4700.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
107 JAMZ

A Fight In Front Of Lake Charles Gas Station Caught On Video

An incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Lake Charles, as a fight broke out in front of a convenience store in Lake Charles and it was all caught on video. The video was posted on social media. In the video, you will see four people standing outside the store in the parking as one of the four guys is just going off punching a guy on the ground.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Department of Public Safety: Port Arthur man hit police unit head on

A Port Arthur man faces up to two years in prison after allegedly leaving a nightclub and hitting a Port Arthur Police Department patrol unit head-on. Adrian Estrada, 27, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on a state jail felony charge related to causing a wreck that resulted in injury.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

One person dead and another injured in crash east of Jasper

JASPER — One person is dead and another is undergoing treatment following a tragic one vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday evening east of Jasper, not far from Holly Springs. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the location on Farm to Market Road 1408...
JASPER, TX
KLTV

35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 35-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred alongside FM 1408 in Jasper County Saturday night. Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The preliminary crash report shows that Christian...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Guard, 3 teen Louisiana escapees arrested in Texas

COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
COUSHATTA, LA
kjas.com

Two arrested on warrants and drugs found

Friday the 13th proved unlucky for two men in the Kirbyville area as they were arrested in a Jasper County Sheriff's Department warrant raid. The department announced on their Facebook page that at about 9:30 p.m., deputies went to a residence on Farm to Market Road 1013 where they arrested Ruben Arredondo, 41, Kirbyville and Larry Kirkpatrick, 45, of Jasper.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

