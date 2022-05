NEW YORK (AP) — Bonds are supposed to be the safe part of any nest egg, but they’re getting brutalized. High-quality U.S. bonds have lost more than 10% so far this year, as of Monday, on pace for one of their worst years in history. The investors feeling it the most are the very ones who invest conservatively, favoring bonds instead of stocks in hopes of securing historically steady returns.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO