Cancer

Health Highlights: May 13, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
 4 days ago

Big rise in esophageal cancers among middle-aged Americans. Between 2012 and 2019, the rate of this cancer nearly doubled among people aged 45 to 64, and the prevalence of Barrett's esophagus -- a precancerous condition -- rose by about 50%, anew study finds. Read more

Gallstones can warn of pancreatic cancer risk. Patients diagnosed with a common form of the cancer were six times more likely to have had gallstones sometime within the year before they were diagnosed than patients without cancer, researchers found. Read more

Too few people treated for opioid use get anti-overdose med. A potentially lifesaving drug that reduces overdose risk is prescribed to less than half of Americans treated for opioid addiction, a new study finds. Read more

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Wyoming News

AHA News: Stroke Hospitalizations Rising Among Younger Adults, But Deaths Falling

MONDAY, May 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Stroke hospitalizations for younger adults – along with the cardiovascular risk factors associated with them – have risen since 2007, preliminary new research shows. But the chances of people under age 45 dying from a stroke in the hospital have dropped. The increase in hospitalizations was higher for women and for white and Hispanic adults, according to the findings presented recently at the American Heart Association's Quality of Care and Outcomes Research Scientific Sessions in Reston,...
Wyoming News

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Saved 110,000 American Lives: Study

MONDAY, May 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As the United States mourns one million deaths from COVID-19, a new study indicates the grim tally could have been worse. Use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 110,000 deaths and 690,000 hospitalizations in the United States in 2021, researchers report. The vaccine also prevented 8.7 million symptomatic cases of infection and saved more than $30 billion in health care costs and more than $40 billion in lost productivity, the study authors noted. ...
Wyoming News

Dogs Accurately Sniff Out COVID-19 at Airports

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dogs' ultra-sensitive noses can detect illegal drugs and even cancer, and a new study suggests they may also be able to sniff out COVID-19 in airline passengers. Not only that, these trained canines can do so with an accuracy comparable to a PCR nose and throat swab test, the researchers noted. "Our preliminary observations suggest that dogs primed with one virus type can...
Wyoming News

How Herbal Supplements Sent One Woman to the ER

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A middle-aged woman learned the hard way that herbal supplements can cause harm. The 56-year-old suffered a dangerous heart rhythm disorder after taking high doses of hemp oil containing CBD (cannabidiol), and CBG (cannabigerol) and berberine supplements. She told doctors she was using the supplements to help her manage a stressful work schedule. According to a new case study, she was admitted to...
WHIO Dayton

Surviving Stress

Two years of pandemic, skyrocketing inflation, horrifying scenes of war in Ukraine— the collective stress of America is weighing heavy on us all. >>Could your home be an easy target? 7 steps for a safer home that deters criminals. What it’s doing to us, what it means long-term, and...
Wyoming News

Wyoming is the #4 state with the lowest child vaccination rates for COVID-19

As of the last week of April 2022, just over 1,100 children in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For comparison, nearly 1 million adults have died in the same time frame. Lower death and hospitalization rates among people 18 and younger may indicate that children experience COVID-19 less severely. Despite a generally milder illness, schools have been upended during the pandemic, and children have suffered socially, emotionally, and...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

