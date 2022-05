Today will be another hot day but I think unlike yesterday we will manage to dodge the triple-digit heat. But, it's still going to be hot with temperatures that will still run above average. Many locations will see the mid and upper-90s, and El Paso will see near-record high temperatures; the record to beat is 99 set back in 2003. Breezy west winds will continue each afternoon along with smoke and fire activity across Sierra county due to the Black Fire.

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO