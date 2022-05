A Kansas man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Osage County on Saturday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old man from Elk Falls was riding his 2002 Honda VTX 1800 eastbound on State Highway 10 north of Bartlesville at excessive speeds and failed to negotiate a turn to the right. The vehicle departed the roadway to the left and laid over on its side. The man landed approximately 3-feet away from the motorcycle.

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO