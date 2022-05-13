ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden Says Baby Formula Shortage to Ease in Weeks as U.S. Imports More

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. baby formula shortage should improve dramatically in coming weeks, President Joe Biden and top officials said on Friday as the administration scrambled to reverse a shortfall that hits lower-income Americans particularly hard. The United States is working with manufacturers to allow more importation of baby...

