The day the governor of Illinois declared a state of emergency in our state, I was one of the few cars driving into downtown Chicago, heading to my night shift. All of the traffic was flooding out of the city. I was petrified. As a registered nurse at one of the academic hospitals in Chicago, I had to be ready for COVID-19 patients — but I had no idea how to be prepared.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO