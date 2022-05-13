ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

SARAH ASHTON: A Different Year, A Different Market

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all are aware, 2021 was a record breaking year in Real Estate. Across the country, more units of existing residential real estate sold in 2021 – 6.12 Million units – the most since 2006. The Average sales price of these units rose to $372,400 – the highest...

Marconews.com

3 To Know: Gulf-front luxury condo complex coming to Naples, more

1. Gulf-front luxury condo complex coming to Naples. Its exclusive club of 29 luxury hotels shine at some of the world’s finest addresses from Tuscany to Paris to Hawaii, and now a Hong Kong-based chain has sights set on Southwest Florida for a rare housing enterprise. Collier County would...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

David Hoffmann hands over reins of family companies to his sons

David Hoffmann, founder of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, has stepped down as CEO of his privately held portfolio of businesses while promoting his sons, Geoff and Greg, to the roles of co-chief executive officers to continue the growth and vision of the family-owned firm. “I am pleased to announce...
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

St. Matthew’s House opening new Golden Gate bargain store

The public is invited to “Shop with a Purpose” at the new St. Matthew’s House Golden Gate Bargain Store. The store opens with a grand opening celebration on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28. The store is located at Parkway Plaza at 4945 Golden Gate Parkway,...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New downtown Naples store to showcase Hoffmann businesses

Using a popular retail marketing trend, the Naples-based Hoffmann Family of Companies will create vignettes to showcase its variety of local products and businesses at the Hoffmann Experience, a store-within-a-store concept in downtown Naples. Hoffmann Experience, opening in a former bank branch at 625 Fifth Ave. S., will be a...
NAPLES, FL
Sanibel, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch hair stylists get lessons from a legend

It was a snip of Stephen Moody's education style. Facing 30 hair stylists at the Yellow Strawberry Salon in Lakewood Ranch, the man who turned Vidal Sassoon's Academy in Santa Monica, California into the "Harvard of Hair," placed scissors into the palm of his right hand and began manipulating the position of the scissors by only using his thumb.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hobby Lobby to open in June in Cape Coral

Hobby Lobby plans to open a new 50,000-square-foot store in early next month in Coralwood Mall, located off Del Prado Boulevard near Veterans Parkway and the Midpoint Memorial Bridge, in Cape Coral. The national crafter and home décor retail chain will occupy the space where JC Penney was at the shopping center that a development group purchased in December for $36.1 million. Hobby Lobby has 53 locations in Florida.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FPL plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs

Florida Power & Light Co. plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs this year to enhance day-to-day reliability for customers and improve resiliency in the face of severe weather. In Naples, the company plans to include inspection of seven main power lines and 1,129 power poles as part of an eight-year inspection cycle, installing smart grid technology with 11 automated switches on main and neighborhood power lines and inspecting 32 main power lines and equipment using infrared technology. In Bonita Springs, the eight-year inspection cycle will include 772 power poles this year and strengthening and replacing those that no longer meet industry standards. Four main power lines will be strengthened, including those that serve critical services that are necessary for communities to recover faster after major storms. In addition, 28 main power lines and equipment will be inspected using infrared technology to detect issues before they cause a power interruption. Fort Myers will see the strengthening of seven major power lines and inspection of 4,513 power poles as a part of an eight-year cycle. Five Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program projects are also planned for the Fort Myers area.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

North Naples home nicknamed 21 Palms sells for $5.6 million

A North Naples estate broke the local record for highest-priced home sale in Quail Creek when it sold March 10 for $5,620,000. The 8,459-square-foot home, known as 21 Palms, at 4445 Silver Fox Drive sits on 1.26 acres overlooking Quail Creek Country Club. Michelle Thomas with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty...
NAPLES, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Food Truck Park Coming to Bonita Springs

The renaissance of downtown Bonita Springs continues: by the end of this year, or early 2023 at the latest, the city will have its very own food truck park. Although the plan for the park was approved back in October 2020, the groundbreaking ceremony finally took place on May 12.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Mystic Lobster Roll Arrives in Naples

Jefferey and Samantha Slater are passionate about lobster rolls. During a visit to Long Beach Island, New Jersey, several years ago, they visited the original location of Mystic Lobster Roll Company and returned every day during their vacation. When they heard the restaurant was offering franchises in Florida, they jumped on the opportunity and opened a Mystic location in April at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach considers changing rules protecting baby sea turtles

A clash between business and environmental concerns comes to a head Monday over condominium owners’ complaints about lighting regulations meant to protect sea turtle hatchlings on Fort Myers Beach. Right now, there are more than 60 open investigations into the town’s sea turtle lighting ordinance. Fort Myers Beach leaders...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Fort Myers company launches it

It’s a blockbuster museum exhibit expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Florida: Gold and silver artifacts and other treasures from ancient South America, all worth an estimated billions of dollars. It won’t stop there, though. After the Boca Raton show wraps up in March, “Machu Picchu...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral buys its own garbage truck amid dispute with Waste Pro

A new garbage truck is about to hit the streets in Cape Coral. The city bought the truck after a series of problems with trash pickup and Waste Pro. The new trash truck won’t be doing daily trash pickups, though, and the city says it will mostly be used for special events and emergency situations.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County plans $185M renovation to decades-old bridge

Lee County plans to spend $185 million to renovate the Cape Coral Bridge. Potential intersection improvements, a barrier separating the street and a u-turn are all on the table for Lee County commissioners. The design phase is just beginning, and the goal is to make it easier for people to go over that bridge.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green restaurant chain begins expansion into Florida

Minneapolis-based Crisp & Green begins its expansion into Florida this week with its first restaurant opening in Venice. The fast-casual restaurant concept with a menu of healthier, whole meals plans 30 locations statewide during the next two years, including locations in Naples and Estero. In addition to today’s launch on...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach Resort to undergo $7 million renovation

Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina on Fort Myers Beach is set to undergo a $7 million renovation starting in August. The project, expected to be completed early next year, includes upgrades to 195 hotel guest rooms, including the Captiva Villas, Sands Vills and Sanibel View Studios. Curran Young Construction will handle the project.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

