Morning Devotional – Endure For Others

Harriet Thor, age 103, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Harmony River in Hutchinson. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Cosmos, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service all at the church. Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO