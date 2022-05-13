Morning Devotional – Endure For Others

Erling F. Danielson, age 85, of rural Franklin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Swedlanda Lutheran Church Palmyra Township, rural Hector, Minnesota, with interment following in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
