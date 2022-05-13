ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Nirenberg Asks DHS For Help With Illegal Immigrants In San Antonio

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Ron Nirenberg is asking Homeland Security for help in dealing with the "unsustainable" rise in the number...

Liz E.
3d ago

they should not be here. send them back to their country. we work hard to pay for taxes so they can live a good life In the US at our expense. NO WAY! it's not fair to the working Americans.

Primary runoff voter guide for the San Antonio area

Early voting for the primary runoff election lasts from May 16-20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Bexar County Justice Center closes at 6 p.m. Where:. 2022 Primary Runoff Vote Center locations by Texas Public Radio on Scribd. What's...
The San Antonio Border Security Expo Is Decadent and Depraved

Robot dogs, cocktails, a shooting competition, and more taxpayer money than you can shake a drone at. In late March, hundreds of attendees assembled at San Antonio’s downtown convention center for the 15th annual Border Security Expo, a three-day gathering of the government agents who police immigration and the private-sector vendors who love to sell them expensive things.
MySpy: San Antonio's Bans Off Our Bodies March

San Antonio joined cities across the U.S. with its own Bans Off Our Bodies Rally and March through the streets of downtown on Saturday, May 14. As demonstrations continue throughout the nation following the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision that showed the court ready to strike down 49-year-old Roe v. Wade, abortion rights activist s and providers rallied supporters to "channel outrage into action" such as calling on their representatives to help keep abortion in place.
Deadline arrives for property appraisal protests in Bexar County

Monday is the last day to file a property appraisal protest with the Bexar Appraisal District over the most recent round of appraisals. Chief Appraiser Michael Amezquita predicts a record number of protests or around 160,000 could be filed. The average increase in local property appraisals was 28%, prompting protests,...
Heartbreak in San Antonio over Buffalo, New York mass shooting

SAN ANTONIO – With more shootings being reported across the nation Sunday, people in San Antonio are still on edge after Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. Ten families are ending their weekends without the ones they hold dear after a shooting at Tops Friendly Market, a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo. Countless others were scarred for life.
Riding the rails at San Antonio's Texas Transportation Museum

SAN ANTONIO — It was a different time in Texas, when the railroad reigned supreme. Those days may be gone but they're hardly forgotten. Some of the trains are on display at the Texas Transportation Museum in San Antonio. "Its all about having fun. That's why we do it,"...
No Privacy! Texas Airbnb Host Sued for Spying on Guests

An Airbnb host near San Antonio, Texas is being sued for spying on guests with a hidden camera. These types of stories are becoming all to common these days as more and more people are finding hidden cameras in everyday items. In this case, according to a report from Inside Edition, police are saying that 54-year-old A. Jay Allee was using a hidden camera in a AC power adapter to video guests of his Airbnb.
'It feels like God just threw a bucket of water on us': Low income communities of color facing increased flood risk from poor infrastructure and development

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
Mexican national drowns while swimming in Guadalupe River

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man from Mexico has drowned while swimming in the Guadalupe River. New Braunfels Police say it happened at around 6 P.M. Saturday. That’s when officers were called to the 1400 block of Gruene Road. Witnesses say the man had been swimming near...
