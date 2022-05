The Blue Spruce Bed & Breakfast sits nestled among the conifers of southern Colorado, looking out over the San Juans from a few miles northeast of Durango. Its owner, Shelli Shaw, believes that Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump, and that it was Antifa and BLM activists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. She feels that a second American civil war is imminent — and in November she may be elected to public office.

