It’s Friday the 13th! Here’s 5 Reasons Why Jason Voorhees Lives in Wyoming
By Jax
KGAB AM 650
4 days ago
In case you haven't looked at a calendar today, it's Friday the 13th. A lot of people think that coincides with bad luck or perhaps you think it's synonymous with a certain slasher by the name of Jason Voorhees. What do you think Jason would be up to these days? My...
Everyone loves hitting up a great spot for brunch on the weekend, or any day for that matter. It just so happens we're heading into one of the biggest brunch weekends of the year given that Sunday is Mother's Day! That being said, what is Wyoming's favorite brunch cocktail?. As...
It's one thing to have the best brewery in the state. It's also another thing to have that be a spot that you can camp at. Who wouldn't want to go to that spot? As it turns out, you can go to the best brewery in Wyoming while also going to that particular spot to set up camp...literally. And who picked it as the best brewery in the state, none other than the reviewers of Yelp!
Hunting is such a major event in Wyoming that Wyomingites plan their vacations, birthday parties, anniversaries, holidays and even weddings to fall outside of hunting season. The options for hunting here are better than in most states. With deer, antelope, elk, moose, bear, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, birds and rabbits are all options. The problem is with the larger, rare licenses it's difficult to draw. Some have lived in Wyoming their whole life and never drawn a big game tag, the odds have increased with the passing of a new bill. I've talked with lifelong Wyoming residents that have never drawn for any of the big 5 (bison, moose, mountain goat, bighorn sheep or grizzly), but that could change in 2023.
Forgive the tongue twister in the title of this article but it's needed for the excitement of the fact that the Double Dub's episodes of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' is airing just one week from today on Friday, May 20th. Not only that, but Double Dub's will be hosting watch parties for the episodes in both Cheyenne and Laramie.
This past fall, Guy Fieri brought his team from 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' to southeast Wyoming and tried some of the best food in all of Laramie. We've already seen a few of those episodes on The Food Network earlier this season. In just a couple weeks, another southeast Wyoming spot will be featured on the show.
It looks like summer may have arrived in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Or at least summer weather has, based on the forecast for the next couple of days. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. A few nice days are on...
It was just last December that Cheyenne welcomed Sears Hometown Store to the Cheyenne Plaza Shopping Center, but it seems like we'll already be losing the famed appliance store. The liquidation event is going through Thursday, May 19th. If you take a look at their Facebook Page here, you can...
It's looking to be a gorgeous weekend in SE Wyoming, with Laramie estimated to have highs in or near the sixties Friday through Sunday. If you're looking for ways to enjoy your weekend, Laramie has plenty to offer. Check out this weekend's event lineup below. Friday, May 6th. Astrology -...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has upgraded a previous High Wind Watch for southeast Wyoming to a High Wind Warning. High Wind Warnings are in effect from this morning into the early evening hours tonight for west winds of 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The warning includes Arlington, Laramie, Cheyenne, Wheatland, Lusk, Torrington, Harrison, Chadron and Alliance as well as the I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
National unemployment rates have continued to remain in flux since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent study, WalletHub found that some states are seeing an increase in unemployment claim numbers. The study found that some states have as much as a 43% uptick in claims in March of 2022. But thankfully, Wyoming is not one of those states.
We have made it to another weekend and this weekend is special in many ways from different events going on live music and we have to show our love for Mom, right? So, we need to make sure we plan properly for this weekend so we're not letting Mom down. Fortunately for you, I have a full list of events and even some ways you can treat Mom to a great weekend all wrapped up in a bow for you. Let's see what this weekend has in store for you.
Wyoming is among the worst states to pursue a career in law enforcement, according to a report released Monday. Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming 12th worst in the nation on its list of "2022's Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer." In order to determine the best and...
Another big brewing competition has come and gone and proved what we all knew, Wyoming is home to some of the best craft beer in the country. Sure, we aren't as top of mind as our noisy neighbors to the south in the beer community, BUT, if you stop into a Wyoming brewery, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the types of beers and the taste. We have some real gems across the Cowboy State that can make some really great beer.
Ah, yes, we're the second week into May which really feels like the most stable week we've had weather-wise since March when the weather has kicked back and forth between Winter and Spring. But, we're(hopefully) past that now. As a means to make us feel like it's Summertime, WYDOT is clearing the roads through the Snowy Range on WY 130 and also WY 70 over Battle Pass.
Candidates for city, county, state, and federal offices in Wyoming can officially begin filing to run in the August primary election on Thursday [May 12]. The filing period runs through May 27. Candidates for state office file with the Wyoming Secretary of State. The only federal office on the ballot...
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting anglers to participate in Free Fishing Day on June 4. Held every year on the first Saturday of National Fishing and Boating Week, the event allows anyone to fish in Wyoming -- excluding the Wind River Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park -- without a license.
The filing period for Wyoming political candidates is fast approaching. Candidates for state offices can file with the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office starting on May 12, and the filing period ends on May 27. It's a busy year for state races with the Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor,...
Spring has arrived, and with it comes another season: Graduation! As the weather warms up, high school and college seniors in the Cowboy State are anxiously waiting for that final bell to ring and signal the end of high school or college. Soon enough, caps will fly into the air, and grads will be celebrating their newly found freedom.
National college debt has reached an all-time high in 2022, breaking a staggering $1.61 trillion milestone. Small wonder college-bound individuals are looking for inexpensive education options. The University of Wyoming has some of the lowest tuition rates in the country. Naturally, you might assume that means Wyoming residents have lower college debt than most other states. But, according to a new survey by WalletHub, that is not the case.
It's pretty unique that downtown Cheyenne has a nice variety of breweries in the area. Unfortunately, one of the local breweries is closing its doors. However, as one will be leaving, another one will enter into that very location. Danielmark's Brewery and Tap Room recently announced that they will be...
