Celebrities

38 Very Awkward Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Posing With Things So She Could Get Them For Free That Will Never Not Be Funny

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8YOM_0fczyH2000

Long before Kim Kardashian wore $5 million dresses on red carpets, she was a bit more ordinary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzE7C_0fczyH2000
Ndz / GC Images / Getty Images

And by "a bit more ordinary," I mean she had zero shame in posing with products so she could get them for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeYJJ_0fczyH2000
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

1. Here she is with a bottle of Kefir:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oq7QI_0fczyH2000
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

2. Nothing tastes as good as free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lW7ef_0fczyH2000
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

3. With a digital camera:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzko7_0fczyH2000
John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

4. Working it for a free cellphone with an innovative keyboard:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FC7iX_0fczyH2000
Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

5. Here she is with a Bed Head–branded football:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bm8zT_0fczyH2000
Alexandra Wyman / WireImage / Getty Images

6. Posing with a random green top:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEE81_0fczyH2000
John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

7. With a cool bag:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HYfq_0fczyH2000
John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

8. Kim working hard for that free bottle of vodka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vk6My_0fczyH2000
Barry Brecheisen / WireImage for HYPE Public Relations / Getty Images

9. A shoe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaUWn_0fczyH2000
Alexandra Wyman / WireImage / Getty Images

10. A small box:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFWJA_0fczyH2000
Jason Merritt / WireImage / Getty Images

11. A panda shirt:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMBxG_0fczyH2000
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Even random drinks:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OySba_0fczyH2000
Chris Weeks / WireImage / Getty Images

13. Sometimes, she would pose with lotions and candles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A41Ky_0fczyH2000
Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14. One time, she did it for a Big Mac:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44veUQ_0fczyH2000
Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

15. She was known to pose with Blackberries:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCmNb_0fczyH2000
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

16. She worked hard for that one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XmL1_0fczyH2000
Amy Graves / WireImage

17. A guitar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lP7gM_0fczyH2000
Logan Fazio / FilmMagic / Getty Images

18. Another shoe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLhDi_0fczyH2000
Matthew Simmons / WireImage / Getty Images

19. A large ribboned boot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QO76F_0fczyH2000
Jason Merritt / WireImage / Getty Images

20. A belt buckle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCYWS_0fczyH2000
Jason Merritt / WireImage / Getty Images

21. A bottle of hair spray:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zBt4_0fczyH2000
Jason Merritt / WireImage / Getty Images

22. A bottle of Ed Hardy wine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z67Bs_0fczyH2000
Rodrigo Varela / WireImage / Getty Images

23. So many shoes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LLYT_0fczyH2000
Barry Brecheisen / WireImage / Getty Images

24. Some greeting cards:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWfpm_0fczyH2000
Jordin Althaus / WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR

25. Another boot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NEnF_0fczyH2000
Jordin Althaus / WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR

26. A small sweater:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PqTi_0fczyH2000
Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

27. Bikini bottoms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znv6k_0fczyH2000
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

28. Getting the girls involved to get a free gaming system:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nE7h_0fczyH2000
Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

29. A shitty digital camera:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZEQD_0fczyH2000
Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

30. A slipper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcHIh_0fczyH2000
Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

31. An ugly bag:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrFKi_0fczyH2000
Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

32. Some random gadget:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2RFs_0fczyH2000
Jordin Althaus / Getty Images

33. A lollipop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5lTo_0fczyH2000
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

34. A bottled frappuccino?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZJHj_0fczyH2000
Alison Buck / WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR / Getty Images

35. Chocolate-covered pretzels:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhCrK_0fczyH2000
Alison Buck / WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR

36. Another old phone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212iOH_0fczyH2000
John Shearer / Getty Images

37. A small bottle of lotion:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6sJN_0fczyH2000
Getty Images

38. And last but not least, a spray tan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqLYQ_0fczyH2000
Rebecca Sapp / WireImage / Getty Images

Comments / 0

