KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday after hours of negotiations, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said officers responded to a house on the 500 block of S. Castle St. to arrest Dathan Remy who was wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery from an incident at the home on Friday night.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO