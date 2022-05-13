It’s Friday the 13th! Here’s 5 Reasons Why Jason Voorhees Lives in Wyoming
In case you haven't looked at a calendar today, it's Friday the 13th. A lot of people think that coincides with bad luck or perhaps you think it's synonymous with a certain slasher by the name of Jason Voorhees. What do you think Jason would be up to these days? My...
This past fall, Guy Fieri brought his team from 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' to southeast Wyoming and tried some of the best food in all of Laramie. We've already seen a few of those episodes on The Food Network earlier this season. In just a couple weeks, another southeast Wyoming spot will be featured on the show.
Hunting is such a major event in Wyoming that Wyomingites plan their vacations, birthday parties, anniversaries, holidays and even weddings to fall outside of hunting season. The options for hunting here are better than in most states. With deer, antelope, elk, moose, bear, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, birds and rabbits are all options. The problem is with the larger, rare licenses it's difficult to draw. Some have lived in Wyoming their whole life and never drawn a big game tag, the odds have increased with the passing of a new bill. I've talked with lifelong Wyoming residents that have never drawn for any of the big 5 (bison, moose, mountain goat, bighorn sheep or grizzly), but that could change in 2023.
You've likely seen a lot of Wyoming homes and maybe you've even seen a few near the gorgeous Beartooth mountain range, but I doubt you've seen one as quirky as this cabin. I found this neat place on Airbnb. It's called the Snowflake Cabin. It's located near Clark, Wyoming in the extreme northwestern part of the state. Here's a bit of how it's described on Airbnb:
It's one thing to have the best brewery in the state. It's also another thing to have that be a spot that you can camp at. Who wouldn't want to go to that spot? As it turns out, you can go to the best brewery in Wyoming while also going to that particular spot to set up camp...literally. And who picked it as the best brewery in the state, none other than the reviewers of Yelp!
It's looking to be a gorgeous weekend in SE Wyoming, with Laramie estimated to have highs in or near the sixties Friday through Sunday. If you're looking for ways to enjoy your weekend, Laramie has plenty to offer. Check out this weekend's event lineup below. Friday, May 6th. Astrology -...
National unemployment rates have continued to remain in flux since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent study, WalletHub found that some states are seeing an increase in unemployment claim numbers. The study found that some states have as much as a 43% uptick in claims in March of 2022. But thankfully, Wyoming is not one of those states.
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,817. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Crook County man died in March. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people...
The filing period for Wyoming political candidates is fast approaching. Candidates for state offices can file with the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office starting on May 12, and the filing period ends on May 27. It's a busy year for state races with the Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor,...
Wyoming is among the worst states to pursue a career in law enforcement, according to a report released Monday. Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming 12th worst in the nation on its list of "2022's Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer." In order to determine the best and...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Monday for most of southeast Wyoming. The agency says sustained winds of 30 to 45 miles per hour can be expected, with gusts possibly reaching as high as 70 miles per hour. As of Sunday...
We are all aware that the 'Great Resignation' has been upon us for some time. This is even after the post-pandemic era. However, it seems that working remotely proved to show more benefits for some and as a result, has some people looking for other jobs that have employees working remotely. But even before the pandemic, people were seeking to work remotely at an all-time high. In the past five years, searches for remote working jobs increased by about 4400 percent. And it turns out that Cheyenne is leading the charge in that area.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting anglers to participate in Free Fishing Day on June 4. Held every year on the first Saturday of National Fishing and Boating Week, the event allows anyone to fish in Wyoming -- excluding the Wind River Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park -- without a license.
Candidates for city, county, state, and federal offices in Wyoming can officially begin filing to run in the August primary election on Thursday [May 12]. The filing period runs through May 27. Candidates for state office file with the Wyoming Secretary of State. The only federal office on the ballot...
National college debt has reached an all-time high in 2022, breaking a staggering $1.61 trillion milestone. Small wonder college-bound individuals are looking for inexpensive education options. The University of Wyoming has some of the lowest tuition rates in the country. Naturally, you might assume that means Wyoming residents have lower college debt than most other states. But, according to a new survey by WalletHub, that is not the case.
I feel like this was one of the larger festivals last year, each day the Depot was completely packed with people checking everything out. And for good reason, there was a lot to do! Also, when you hear tattoo festival, you might have preconceived notions about what the festival is. Whatever might make you think that it's not a fun event can be flushed out now because it's much more than a tattoo vendor festival. There's live music, food, games, and more.
Another big brewing competition has come and gone and proved what we all knew, Wyoming is home to some of the best craft beer in the country. Sure, we aren't as top of mind as our noisy neighbors to the south in the beer community, BUT, if you stop into a Wyoming brewery, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the types of beers and the taste. We have some real gems across the Cowboy State that can make some really great beer.
The Rocky Mountains are home to a diverse and unique plant ecosystem. At the University of Wyoming's Rocky Mountain Herbarium, rests the largest collection of Rocky Mountain plantlife in the country. Its collections and online resources are utilized by experts and researchers across the world. And now Wyoming students can now explore the Herbarium's collection of knowledge too.
I'm going to say it. We're really spoiled this year with great live music. Week after week it's either announced or an awesome show is scheduled to hit Downtown Cheyenne. Last week, we had the huge announcement from the City of Cheyenne for Fridays On The Plaza, this week, it's The Lincoln's turn. As if they haven't been bringing in some great shows as of late.
Where's the beef? The answer to that question is going to be solved soon as a Wyoming-based ranch-to-table company is making its way to the Capitol City. According to a Facebook post from Wyoming Ranch Foods, is going to bring their locally sourced beef, pork, and lamb. They have two...
After a lengthy legal battle, a rancher in northwestern Wyoming received nearly $300,000 less than what he'd asked for in compensation after losing numerous calves to grizzly kills and roughly $200,000 less than what an arbitrator awarded him. Josh Longwell operates a large cattle and sheep ranch in the Owl...
