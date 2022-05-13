This Is The Summer Of The Jumbo Tote

Click here to read the full article. May 11, 2022: Vans and Mollusk have joined forces on a footwear and apparel collection. The capsule features updated takes on Vans’ Authentic SF, Slip-On SF, and the Chukka DX SF, plus three t-shirts and two hats. Mollusk worked with long-time collaborator Nathaniel Russell to deliver the range. Russell cooked up a hot scene with all his friends: Big Time Dolphin, Byrd the Hair Farmer, and Mystic Mushroom. Then, photographer Aubrey Trinnaman helped bring this collection to life with snapshots of warm memories of a day with your friends. The Vans x Mollusk...
Comments / 0