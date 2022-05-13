ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, MN

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

By Luke Lonien
Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports...

