LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Kinara, the developers of AI processors for edge computing applications, today announced its collaboration with NXP Semiconductors, the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications. Through this collaboration, customers of NXP Semiconductors’ AI-enabled product portfolio will have the option to further scale their AI acceleration needs by utilizing the Kinara Ara-1 Edge AI processor for high performance inferencing with deep learning models​. Working together, the two companies have tightly integrated the computer vision capabilities of the NXP i.MX applications processors with the performance- and power-optimized inferencing of the Kinara Ara-1 AI processor to deliver computer vision analytics for a range of applications that include smart retail, smart city, and industrial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005255/en/ Kinara and NXP Collaborate to Provide Customers with Scalable AI Solutions Optimized for Deep Learning at the Edge (Photo: Business Wire)

