ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens

There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Intel accidentally leaks Raptor Lake specs, with one major surprise

Intel has just accidentally revealed the full and official specifications of its upcoming Raptor Lake processors. The leak includes three of the most popular CPUs and confirms a lot of the previous rumors. However, there is one change compared to the leaks we’ve seen so far, and that’s the performance...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Wireless Keyboard#Best Laptops#Windows Laptops#Android Apps#Dell Acer Aspire 5
Digital Trends

Windows 11 explores an expanded, full-sized widget board

Developers are getting the chance to test out a new expanded view for widgets feature on the latest Windows 11 preview build as of Wednesday. Microsoft is now rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 to its Dev Channel, which includes the expanded view for widgets feature. The...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft

Canva is moving beyond its roots as an online graphic design tool, announcing a new suite of workplace products that expand into other areas of visual communication. The Canva Visual Worksuite will provide design-focused alternatives to products offered by Microsoft and Google, such as Canva Docs and Canva Whiteboards, as well as introduce new features to existing tools within the Canva product family.
SOFTWARE
morningbrew.com

Adobe buys design software company Figma for $20b

Adobe, creator of the programs you lie about knowing on your resume, said yesterday that it’s acquiring design platform and competitor Figma for $20 billion. As most tech startups enter their flop era this year, it’s an extremely impressive exit for Figma and its early investors. Adobe is paying an eye-popping ~50x annual subscription revenue for the company in its largest acquisition by far.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Associated Press

Kinara and NXP Collaborate to Provide Customers with Scalable AI Solutions Optimized for Deep Learning at the Edge

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Kinara, the developers of AI processors for edge computing applications, today announced its collaboration with NXP Semiconductors, the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications. Through this collaboration, customers of NXP Semiconductors’ AI-enabled product portfolio will have the option to further scale their AI acceleration needs by utilizing the Kinara Ara-1 Edge AI processor for high performance inferencing with deep learning models​. Working together, the two companies have tightly integrated the computer vision capabilities of the NXP i.MX applications processors with the performance- and power-optimized inferencing of the Kinara Ara-1 AI processor to deliver computer vision analytics for a range of applications that include smart retail, smart city, and industrial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005255/en/ Kinara and NXP Collaborate to Provide Customers with Scalable AI Solutions Optimized for Deep Learning at the Edge (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Gizmodo

How the Hidden Antivirus Tools Already Built Into Your Mac Work

While macOS has a strong reputation for keeping your computer and your data safe from harm, it doesn’t have a visible antivirus tool like the Windows Security suite that comes as part of Microsoft’s desktop operating system. In fact, there are antivirus and security tools built into the software on your Mac—they’re just not as noticeable.
SOFTWARE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy