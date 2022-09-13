Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens
There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
Intel's retiring the Pentium: a chip brand so famous Weird Al once wrote a song about it
The Intel Pentium and Celeron chips will be no more starting next year. Intel announced a new processor simply called the "Intel Processor," which is meant to replace the Pentium and Celeron line of entry-level CPUs the chipmaker plans to retire in 2023. Intel says it will "retire the Intel...
Digital Trends
Intel accidentally leaks Raptor Lake specs, with one major surprise
Intel has just accidentally revealed the full and official specifications of its upcoming Raptor Lake processors. The leak includes three of the most popular CPUs and confirms a lot of the previous rumors. However, there is one change compared to the leaks we’ve seen so far, and that’s the performance...
The Valve Index is the best VR headset for PC gamers
The Valve Index is the best PC-based VR headset you can buy, with excellent controllers, great overall performance and a fantastic game library.
Digital Trends
Windows 11 explores an expanded, full-sized widget board
Developers are getting the chance to test out a new expanded view for widgets feature on the latest Windows 11 preview build as of Wednesday. Microsoft is now rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 to its Dev Channel, which includes the expanded view for widgets feature. The...
The Verge
Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft
Canva is moving beyond its roots as an online graphic design tool, announcing a new suite of workplace products that expand into other areas of visual communication. The Canva Visual Worksuite will provide design-focused alternatives to products offered by Microsoft and Google, such as Canva Docs and Canva Whiteboards, as well as introduce new features to existing tools within the Canva product family.
morningbrew.com
Adobe buys design software company Figma for $20b
Adobe, creator of the programs you lie about knowing on your resume, said yesterday that it’s acquiring design platform and competitor Figma for $20 billion. As most tech startups enter their flop era this year, it’s an extremely impressive exit for Figma and its early investors. Adobe is paying an eye-popping ~50x annual subscription revenue for the company in its largest acquisition by far.
Gizmodo
How the Hidden Antivirus Tools Already Built Into Your Mac Work
While macOS has a strong reputation for keeping your computer and your data safe from harm, it doesn’t have a visible antivirus tool like the Windows Security suite that comes as part of Microsoft’s desktop operating system. In fact, there are antivirus and security tools built into the software on your Mac—they’re just not as noticeable.
